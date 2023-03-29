Chicago repeat offender charged with attacking, robbing bus employee

A Chicago man has been criminally charged after attacking and robbing a Chicago Transportation Authority (CTA) worker on a bus this month.

Pierre Lay, 35, allegedly battered the 30-year-old CTA worker and took her property on March 17 at around 10 p.m. The incident happened on Chicago's West Side.

The suspect was arrested by members of Chicago's Bureau of Counterterrorism Team on Tuesday.

Lay has been charged with one felony count of robbery and one felony count of aggravated battery against a transit employee.

CHICAGO FAMILY FIGHTS 'PRO SQUATTER' WHO TOOK OVER DEAD MOM'S HOME, LEFT BULLET HOLE IN WINDOW

The suspect, who is in custody, was scheduled to appear in bond court on Wednesday.

Chicago Police Department (CPD) did not confirm to Fox News Digital if the employee was driving the bus at the time.

ILLINOIS WOMAN CHARGED WITH TRYING TO SUFFOCATE 6-YEAR-OLD WITH PILLOW BECAUSE HE WAS CRYING

According to the CPD's website, Lay has been arrested at least 10 times between 2015 and 2022. His past charges included criminal damage to property, aggressive battery and use of a deadly weapon.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

There is no additional information about the incident at the time.