Primary - Elementary
Published

Illinois woman charged with trying to suffocate 6-year-old with pillow because he was crying

The Illinois woman placed a pillow over his face because he was crying, causing the 6-year-old to vomit, police said

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
An Illinois woman was charged after attempting to suffocate a 6-year-old boy last month because he was crying, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives arrested Julie Espinosa, 58, of Stickney Township on Tuesday, March 14, and charged her with one felony count of aggravated battery of a child.  

Julie Espinosa, 58, is accused of placing a pillow over the face of the boy who was in her care because he was crying.

Julie Espinosa, 58, is accused of placing a pillow over the face of the boy who was in her care because he was crying. (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

On Feb. 27, detectives responded to an elementary school in Burbank, Illinois after school officials reported a possible incident of child abuse.

Detectives said they learned that the young boy's caregiver, Espinosa, attempted to suffocate the boy by allegedly placing a pillow over his face because he was crying. Once the pillow was removed, the boy vomited, police said.

An elementary school in Burbank, Illinois. School officials allegedly called police after reports of Julie Espinosa attempting to suffocate a 6-year-old student with a pillow.

An elementary school in Burbank, Illinois. School officials allegedly called police after reports of Julie Espinosa attempting to suffocate a 6-year-old student with a pillow. (Burbank School District)

Officials from the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services placed the victim and his minor siblings in the care of a relative.

Espinosa is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing Wednesday at the Bridgeview Courthouse. 

Sarah Rumpf is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 