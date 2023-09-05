Expand / Collapse search
Chicago

Chicago prankster places 'Nude Beach' sign on Loyola Beach, where clothing is required

Chicago alderman says sign is not official, reminding beachgoers 'at least some clothing is required at all of our beaches'

Greg Wehner
A prankster on Friday posted a sign at a popular beach in Chicago, warning people that the sandy area beyond it is a nude beach.

City Alderman Maria E. Hadden posted a picture of the sign to social media, heeding warning to anyone who comes across them before they get removed.

"We’ve been notified that someone has installed this cheeky sign at Loyola Beach," Hadden wrote. "Please note that this is not an official @ChicagoParks sign. We’ve reported to Parks so they can remove it. As a reminder, at least some clothing is required at all of our beaches."

Hadden also shared a nugget of history in the comments of the post, an article clipped from a newspaper in 1932, when then 49th Ward Alderman, George A. Williston, introduced a resolution to create a nude beach for sunbathing at the same location the sign was posted Friday.

According to the article, the proposal was hedged about to appease men and women who have "sniffed at the carryings on of nudist cults in Germany and elsewhere in Europe."

Nude beach sign in Chicago

Prankster puts nude beach sign up at Chicago beach, which in 1932, was under consideration for becoming a clothing-optional beach. (Chicago Alerman Maria E. Hadden X post)

Williston’s resolution would authorize the designated spokesman for the group of citizens, to build an enclosure for nude sunbathing on the Rogers Park beach.

The enclosure was required to be tall enough to obstruct any view of the interior from nearby buildings or other vantage points, and divided into separate spaces for men and women.

If the proposal was to be approved, one of the stipulations was that the building be subject to a special inspection for knotholes in the wood.

