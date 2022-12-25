Expand / Collapse search
Illinois
Chicago police witness double shooting before firing back

Chicago police officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative duties for the next 30 days

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
Chicago, Illinois, police witnessed a double shooting on Saturday night in the Southside neighborhood of Englewood before firing back at the suspects, according to reports.

Fox station WFLD in Chicago reported that officers were in a marked vehicle just after 7 p.m. when they witnessed a Toyota Corolla pull up to a Nissan Rogue on South Halsted Street.

Homicide detectives from Chicago's Police Department are investigating the shooting.

Homicide detectives from Chicago's Police Department are investigating the shooting. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Inside the Toyota were three people, one of whom got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the Nissan.

Both a 54-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were inside the Nissan, and both were struck by gunfire.

The two victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and treated for gunshot wounds, WFLD reported, though their condition was unknown.

A Chicago police vehicle.

A Chicago police vehicle. (FOX32 Chicago WFLD)

One of the officers who witnessed the shooting fired at the suspects before they fled the scene.

The vehicle the suspects were in was located in the 7th District and recovered, though none of the suspects were inside.

WFLD said the Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the specifics of the incident, which includes the use of force by the officer.

As the investigation continues, the officers who witnessed the shooting have been placed on administrative duties for the next 30 days.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

