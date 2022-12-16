Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago police say multiple injured in high school shooting

Chicago police have not said if the victims were students of school staffers

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Four people were shot Friday at a Chicago high school, police said. 

The shooting occurred outside the Benito Juárez Community Academy on the city's lower west side, the Chicago Police Department said. 

The victims were taken to hospitals with unspecified injuries. 

Four people were shot Friday at Benito Juárez Community Academy in Chicago<strong>.</strong>

Four people were shot Friday at Benito Juárez Community Academy in Chicago<strong>.</strong> (Google Maps)

Their medical conditions were not clear. Authorities have not disclosed what led to the shooting and whether the victims were students or staff members. 

Chicago Public Schools gave an "all clear" for students at the school about an hour after the shooting. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.