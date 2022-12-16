Chicago police say multiple injured in high school shooting

Four people were shot Friday at a Chicago high school, police said.

The shooting occurred outside the Benito Juárez Community Academy on the city's lower west side, the Chicago Police Department said.

The victims were taken to hospitals with unspecified injuries.

Their medical conditions were not clear. Authorities have not disclosed what led to the shooting and whether the victims were students or staff members.

Chicago Public Schools gave an "all clear" for students at the school about an hour after the shooting.

