Chicago police searching for missing Northwestern student last seen on FaceTime with his father

Peter Salvino, 25, was last seen around Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood

By Paul Best | Fox News
A doctoral student at Northwestern University went missing after leaving a party in the early hours of Sunday morning in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood, according to police. 

Authorities and loved ones of Peter Salvino are now searching for the 25-year-old, who was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and maroon pants when he disappeared. 

Peter Salvino, 25, was last seen over FaceTime shortly after midnight on Sunday, police said. 

Salvino's last contact was over FaceTime at 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, police said. He had plans to meet his father for the Chicago Bears game at Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon, but never showed up, according to WGN-TV. 

He's a doctoral student in Northwestern University's Interdepartmental Neuroscience PhD program, according to his LinkedIn. 

Salvino is about 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. Anyone with information about his disappearance can contact Chicago Police Area 3 SVU at 312-744-8266. 

