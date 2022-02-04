Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago police nab smash-and-grab suspect allegedly behind theft of at least $2M in luxury watches: Officials

Carlos Valliant, 38, was arrested in connection with a brazen daylight robbery at a luxury car dealership

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Chicago Police Department has nabbed one of the alleged suspects behind a smash-and-grab robbery late last year at a Windy City car dealership, where they allegedly stole at least $1 million worth of luxury watches, authorities announced Friday.

Carlos Valliant, 38, was arrested in Hammond, Indiana, on Thursday and was extradited back to Chicago on charges of theft and unauthorized control of items worth more than $500,000 to $1 million and burglary, both of which are felonies, the Chicago Police Department announced during a Friday morning press conference. 

CHICAGO CAR DEALERSHIP OWNER BLAMES LIGHTFOOT'S CRIME POLICIES FOR SMASH-AND-GRAB ROBBERY: 'NO RETRIBUTION'

BRAZEN SMASH-AND-GRAB SUSPECTS LOOT CHICAGO EXOTIC STORE, STEAL MILLIONS IN IN MERCHANDISE

Valliant was allegedly identified as having been involved in the brazen daytime smash-and-grab robbery on Dec. 11, 2021, at Gold Coast Exotic Motor Cars, where two men reportedly broke into the showroom. Once inside, one of the men allegedly stood guard at the entrance with a gun, while another shattered display cases with a hammer. 

"There were kids in here," said Joe Perillo, co-owner of Gold Coast Exotic Motor Cars, during a December interview with Fox News host Martha MacCallum. "I am appalled and upset that they would come in on a Saturday at noon or any time in broad daylight and be so brazen that they could do this."

The pair reportedly fled with seven luxury watches. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Valliant was expected to appear in Central Bond Court on Friday.

Fox News' Yael Halon contributed to this report. 

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.pagones@fox.com and on Twitter: @steph_pagones. 

Your Money