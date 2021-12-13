Chicago car dealership owner blames Lightfoot's crime policies for brazen daytime robbery: 'No retribution'

The owner of a luxury car dealership in Chicago blasted city leaders during a Monday appearance on ‘The Story’ after smash-and-grab thieves struck his business in a brazen daytime robbery.

"There were kids in here," Joe Perillo, co-owner of Gold Coast Exotic Motor Cars, told host Martha MacCallum. "I am appalled and upset that they would come in on a Saturday at noon or any time in broad daylight and be so brazen that they could do this."

Two men reportedly entered the dealership, known for its showroom of Lamborghinis and Bentleys, around noon on Saturday. One man was armed with a gun and stood by the entrance of the dealership while the other man used a hammer to smash display cases. The men made off with seven luxury watches, with a total value estimated at $2 million.

Perillo said that while he "loves" Chicago, he is considering moving his dealership out of the city, warning that the Democrats' soft-on-crime approach and radical bail reform policies will drive more businesses like his away.

"I love this location. I love Chicago," he said. "Let me give a shout-out to the Chicago police department. They’re not the problem. They’re the solution," Perillo emphasized.



"They’re the greatest police force in the country as far as I’m concerned. But their hands are tied," he asserted. "What is happening is, there’s no retribution. The criminals know that they can smash and grab anything."

"We watch them do it. We can’t do anything about it," Perillo said. "They can only do this because they know that if they get caught, they get let out, there’s no retribution. And they go out as heroes to their neighborhood and tell them that they can do whatever they want, they could hijack a car, rob people, steal their purses..."

Smash-and-grab mob lootings have unfolded in California repeatedly in recent weeks, with the crimes concentrating in Los Angeles and the San Francisco area. Chicago has also seen similar incidents, including along the city’s Magnificent Mile and on the Near North Side at retailers such as a Canada Goose store and Foot Locker.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot suggested last week that retail stores are to blame for the crimes, saying she’s "disappointed" that stores "are not doing more to take safety and make it a priority."

"This upset me dearly," Perillo said in response. "I’m not naive, but I did not realize that all over the nation they felt the way I did. I realize it now because I’ve been bombarded with calls."

Roughly 10 customers, including children, were in the showroom at the time of the robbery. Employees reportedly tried to chase the suspects, but to no avail.