Chicago police release files in 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett case, day after charges were dramatically dropped

The Chicago Police Department released pages of redacted investigative reports in the Jussie Smollett case, one day after charges against the "Empire" star were dramatically dropped -- but the move may have prompted a moot court order.

About an hour after the department released the files, the Chicago Police reportedly became subject of a court order that barred them from releasing further files even though they were widely available online.

The dismissal of charges against Smollett over an alleged attack drew a swift backlash from the city's mayor and police chief and raised questions about why Smollett was not forced to admit what prosecutors had said they could prove in court — that the entire episode was a publicity stunt.

