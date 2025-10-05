Chicago police ordered not to respond after car-ramming attack on federal agents: sources

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An internal dispatch revealed Chicago police officers were ordered by their chief of patrol not to respond after Border Patrol agents called for help, saying they were boxed in and surrounded following a ramming incident outside Chicago, multiple federal and Chicago law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox News.

Fox News reviewed the computer-aided dispatch message sent to Chicago police officers by their chief of patrol. The message instructed officers not to respond to a Saturday morning ramming incident outside the city in which an armed woman was shot and agents were boxed in and surrounded.

"PLEASE CHIEF OF PATROL NO UNITS WILL RESPOND TO THIS AS RELATED FROM 04-Oc5-2025/12:34:44…CALLER IS 1 OF APPROX 30 ARMED PATROL AGENTS (ICE) WHO ARE BEING SURROUNDED BY A LARGE CROWD OF PEOPLE REQUESTING CPD," the dispatch message read.

On Saturday morning, federal agents were rammed and trapped by 10 vehicles in the suburb of Broadview, where anti-ICE crowds had gathered for days. Nearly a dozen people were arrested.

One of the drivers accused of ramming into the law enforcement vehicle was armed with a semi-automatic weapon, according to DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, who also said officers were unable to move and "were forced to deploy their weapons and fire defensive shots at an armed U.S. citizen."

The armed woman, a U.S. citizen identified as Marimar Martinez, was named in a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) intelligence bulletin, DHS wrote in a statement. She allegedly doxxed agents and posted online, "Hey to all my gang let’s f--- those motherf------ up, don’t let them take anyone."

McLaughlin said no law enforcement officers were seriously injured during the incident, adding that the woman involved drove herself to the hospital to get care for wounds.

The driver of another vehicle, identified by DHS as Anthony Ian Santos Ruiz, was allegedly involved in the ramming and has been apprehended by law enforcement.

"Trying to intimidate law enforcement will not slow us down," FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino wrote in a statement on social media. "The mission will not stop."

The Chicago U.S. Attorney's Office also responded to the attack, calling the situation "serious" and noting the violence placed officers' "life and safety" at risk.

"This Department of Justice does not tolerate assaults and obstruction of our brave men and women in federal law enforcement," the attorney's office wrote in an X post. "We will investigate and prosecute all those who assault or obstruct federal law enforcement, including public officials, and we will hold them accountable to the full extent of the law."

DHS said agents were performing a routine patrol about 15 miles from the ICE processing center in Broadview when what it described as "domestic terrorists" began throwing smoke, gas, rocks and bottles. One ICE vehicle was disabled and mobbed, forcing agents to abandon it for their safety. DHS said the vehicle was significantly damaged.

Five people were arrested and charged Saturday in connection with the protests in Broadview, bringing the total to 10 people charged since Friday, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office. The latest arrests by Illinois State Police involved charges of resisting and obstruction.

The ICE facility in Broadview has become a flashpoint for the protests. On Friday, Fox News witnessed more than a dozen protesters being arrested in the streets near the facility.

Tensions grew hours later when Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued a series of statements on X, accusing the Trump administration and federal law enforcement of "unprecedented escalations of aggression against Illinois citizens and residents."

Earlier this month, ICE launched Operation Midway Blitz, describing the operation as one that "will target the criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois because they knew Governor Pritzker and his sanctuary policies would protect them and allow them to roam free on American streets."

Fox News Digital’s Alexandra Koch and Greg Norman contributed to this report.