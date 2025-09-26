Chicago anti-ICE protesters block vehicles, get hit with tear gas and pepper balls

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal law enforcement agents deployed pepper balls and tear gas Friday during a standoff with anti-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protesters outside of Chicago.

The tense confrontation comes two days after a shooter opened fire at an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas. The gunman in that incident killed one detainee and injured two others before taking his own life, authorities said.

At least 50 protesters were seen midday Friday at an ICE processing center in Broadview, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. An ICE spokesperson told Fox News that two were arrested, one of whom was carrying a firearm.

At one point, video showed federal law enforcement attempting to clear the protesters out of the area. The demonstrators were also seen trying to block vehicles from leaving.

Last week, violent clashes between protesters and ICE agents at the facility led to 16 arrests.

In the demonstration, "rioters and sanctuary politicians obstructed law enforcement, threw tear gas cans, rocks, bottles, and fireworks, slashed tires of cars, blocked the entrance of the building, and trespassed on private property," the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said, adding that rioters also assaulted law enforcement officials.

The site is currently being used as the main processing center for Operation Midway Blitz.

"This ICE operation will target the criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois because they knew Governor [JB] Pritzker and his sanctuary policies would protect them and allow them to roam free on American streets," the DHS said earlier this month.

The crowds protesting Friday are in opposition to the transfer of ICE detainees to out-of-state holding centers, according to Fox 32 Chicago.

Homeland Security wrote on X following the Dallas shooting that, "Sanctuary politicians have demonized federal law enforcement as the enemy — placing a target squarely on the backs of the brave men and women of ICE."

"Hateful anti-ICE rhetoric costs lives. Stop now, before these lies damage more innocent people," it added.

Fox News' Patrick McGovern, Michael Tobin and Peter Pinedo contributed to this report.