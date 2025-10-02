Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Immigration

ICE chief fires back at Chicago-area mayor, cites ‘violent rioters’ after weeks of Broadview unrest

Todd Lyons says protesters' actions at Chicago-area facility 'cannot be dismissed as peaceful protest'

Peter Pinedo By Peter Pinedo Fox News
close
Five people charged in connection with anti-ICE riots in Chicago Video

Five people charged in connection with anti-ICE riots in Chicago

Fox News' Mike Tobin reports the latest from Chicago. The 'Outnumbered' panel also discusses the protests and how Mayor Brandon Johnson has clashed with President Donald Trump on how to handle crime and immigration.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons fired back at a progressive mayor who accused the agency of waging a war on her community and slammed "violent rioters" who he said have been "laying siege" to immigration enforcement operations in the Chicago area for weeks.

The ICE processing center in Broadview, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, has been at the center of chaotic protests for weeks. Protesters have blocked law enforcement vehicles and shouted threats against officers. In response, federal law enforcement officers have repeatedly deployed riot control measures and made several arrests.

On Friday, Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson sent a letter to ICE Field Office Director Russell Hott last week in which she accused the agency of "making war" on her community and "endangering nearby village residents" with its response to the protests, WTTW reported.

In response, ICE accused Thompson of "distorting reality" and "pointing her finger in the wrong direction, while our officers are protecting her community — and others — from real threats, while also facing skyrocketing violence against them, including at the Broadview facility."

CHICAGO ANTI-ICE PROTESTERS BLOCK VEHICLES, GET HIT WITH TEAR GAS AND PEPPER BALLS

Authorities and anti-ICE protesters in Broadview, Illinois

Federal law enforcement agents break up protesters outside an immigrant processing center with a barrage of tear gas and pepper balls on Sept. 27, 2025, in Broadview, Illinois.  (Getty Images)

The agency said that "in the past week alone, violent rioters have been arrested for assault and obstruction, and three of them were carrying loaded firearms to protest."

Lyons responded to Thompson with a follow-up letter this week in which he criticized her for heating up the rhetoric against ICE and enabling "agitators to escalate violence," placing federal officers and residents in harm’s way.

He said that repeated requests for assistance from state and local law enforcement, including the Broadview Police Department, have gone unanswered, forcing federal officials to take their own crowd control measures.

CHICAGO-AREA MAYOR INSISTS 'WE DON'T NEED' GUARD TROOPS DESPITE REPEATED ANTI-ICE CLASHES

Law enforcement fires pepper balls at anti-ICE protesters near Chicago Video

"If our officers were provided the support they need, the crowd control measures referenced in your letter would not be necessary," he wrote.

He said that crowds have presented a direct threat to the lives of law enforcement.

"Chants of ‘shoot ICE’ and physical attempts to breach the Broadview facility cannot be dismissed as peaceful protest. They are direct threats to the lives of federal personnel and public safety," he wrote. "The relentless actions of these individuals—and their attempts to obstruct the enforcement of federal law — are unacceptable."

PORTLAND CITY COUNCIL MEMBER RECOMMENDS BURNER PHONES AND ENCRYPTED APPS FOR ICE PROTESTERS IN FB VIDEO

Federal agents confront protesters outside the ICE Detention Center

Federal agents clash with demonstrators outside the ICE Broadview Processing Center in suburban Chicago. (Dominic Gwinn/Getty Images)

"These rioters are laying siege and interfering with legitimate law enforcement operations. Failure to help provide relief makes you a party to the obstruction of justice," he went on, adding, "You can either continue to be a part of the problem or choose to be part of the solution by directing your police to enforce local ordinances and working with us to remove violent offenders."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

David Ormsby, a spokesperson for Broadview, dismissed Lyons' letter, telling Fox News Digital, "ICE's acting director must have used Grok AI to compose his letter, because it is full of hallucinations." 

Peter Pinedo is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue