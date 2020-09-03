Chicago girl killed by car fleeing police was heading to school to pick up laptop, her mom says

A 10-year-old Chicago girl who police say was killed after a car fleeing a traffic stop struck her vehicle was heading to school to pick up a laptop to use for remote learning, according to her mom.

Darnesha Johnson is now describing Wednesday as the “worst day” of her life following the incident that claimed the life of her daughter, Da’Karia Spicer, and left her 5-year-old son, Dhaamir, in critical condition, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

“That was my little girl, that was my little best friend,” Johnson said. “She was just so lovable; anybody she’d meet or got to know her loved her. And they just took my baby away from me like that.”

Police say they attempted to pull over a black sedan for a traffic violation around noon, but the driver refused to stop and ended up striking a gray car and the vehicle the children were in, which reportedly was being driven by their father. After the black car came to a halt, three people escaped on foot, they added.

The 57-year-old woman driving the gray car and the father were taken to a local hospital and are in good condition, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Da’Karia was pronounced dead after arriving at a children’s medical facility, while Dhaamir is reported to have suffered a gash to his head and had trouble breathing.

Johnson told the Chicago Sun-Times the children were heading to the Foster Park Elementary School to pick up a laptop for Da’Karia, who was set to start remote learning next week because of the coronavirus. She described her as a straight-A student who loved Girl Scouts.

Police, meanwhile, released a statement calling the accident a “devastating loss of life.”

“Our sincerest condolences go out to the family and all those impacted by this tragic incident,” the Chicago Police Department said.

Investigators told WLS on Thursday that one suspect is in custody in relation to the incident, with charges pending. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is also investigating the incident.