Chicago police release video of suspects in fatal pancake house shooting

Chicago police released new video footage of the suspects wanted in connection with a shooting at a pancake house that killed one person and wounded four others.

The Chicago Police Department shared a video compilation of clips late Wednesday showing five people who are believed to have been involved in the shooting on Sunday afternoon at Lumes Pancake House in the city’s Morgan Park neighborhood.

The footage, which is just over one minute and 45 seconds long, begins by showing two men exiting a white sports utility vehicle, which is parked next to a gas pump in a station parking lot.

The first suspect, who exits the driver’s seat, is wearing a white shirt and dark-colored bottoms, while the second suspect is seen to be wearing a yellow, long-sleeved shirt, a dark-colored hat with a yellow “P” on the front, and dark pants.

The video later shows the three other suspects exit what appears to be the same white vehicle after it pulls up to a different, unspecified location. They walk past the camera's view and are later seen running to the SUV.

In addition to the five suspects, police identified a second suspected dark-colored vehicle.

Police previously said a 31-year-old man, identified in reports as Devon Welsh, was eating in one of the restaurant’s outdoor tents when a white SUV pulled up and shot him multiple times throughout his body.

Officials later announced they believe he was “100%” the target.

Four others – three women, ages 30, 32 and 43 – and a 32-year-old man were taken to area hospitals with gunshot-related injuries, police said. All were expected to survive.

CBS 2 reported the shooting was caught on doorbell camera footage that captured the sound of 15 rounds being fired.

While the shooting itself could not be seen in the video footage from a nearby home’s doorbell surveillance system, the camera picked up the apparent sound of the more than a dozen gunshots.

Ald. Matt O'Shea, who represents Chicago PD's 19th Ward, told local affiliate FOX 32 Chicago on Monday morning that such violence might be normal in other communities, but “certainly not mine.”

“But as we have come to realize, this type of senseless gun violence is everywhere now," he said. "You can’t even take your family to a local family-owned restaurant on a Sunday afternoon and enjoy your time together. That’s where we’re at right now."

Police ask that anyone with information regarding the shootings call Area 2 Violent Crime Detectives at 312-747-8271.