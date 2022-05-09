Chicago crime crisis: At least 4 killed, 18 shot in violent Mother's Day weekend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago's soaring crime crisis showed no signs of slowing down over Mother's Day weekend. The Windy City saw at least four people killed, and at least 18 other people injured in shootings, according to reports.

Among those killed was Larry Purnell, 64, who was standing in the front yard of a home when he was shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Chicago police said he was not the intended target, Fox 32 reported.

Two teenagers were shot and injured while walking down the sidewalk Saturday night in the city's Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side. Both teenagers were taken to area hospitals in fair condition.

Residents of Chicago have expressed frustration over the city's relentless violence. Krista Loston opened up during a news conference on Mother's Day after her oldest son was gunned down just a few days before the holiday, Fox 32 reported.

"My baby was just 22 years old, and he was murdered. I just need justice," said Krista Loston. "City of Chicago, we have to do something, this has to stop. I was born and raised here and moved to Georgia to get that phone call."

Jamarion Loston was shot and killed in an alley in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood. He was found in a car with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. His family said he had dreamed of becoming a professional baseball player, according to Fox 32.

Chicago police said witnesses were not willing to cooperate with the investigation into his death.

One of the latest victims of Chicago's gun violence is a 12-year-old boy. The child was shot while standing on the sidewalk around 8:45 p.m. local time on Sunday. Chicago police said two suspects approached him and opened fire in the city's Little Village neighborhood. The boy is expected to survive.

At least 32 people were shot, and seven were killed, in gun violence across Chicago last weekend, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.