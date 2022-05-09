Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago crime crisis: At least 4 killed, 18 shot in violent Mother's Day weekend

'City of Chicago, we have to do something, this has to stop,' a grieving mother said amid a bloody weekend with at least four people killed in the Windy City

Lorraine Taylor
By Lorraine Taylor | Fox News
close
Chicago man robbed, shot three times in Chicago's Lincoln Park Video

Chicago man robbed, shot three times in Chicago's Lincoln Park

A Chicago man was robbed at gunpoint at shot three times in an upscale neighborhood early Friday morning, according to authorities.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago's soaring crime crisis showed no signs of slowing down over Mother's Day weekend. The Windy City saw at least four people killed, and at least 18 other people injured in shootings, according to reports.

Among those killed was Larry Purnell, 64, who was standing in the front yard of a home when he was shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Chicago police said he was not the intended target, Fox 32 reported.

14-YEAR-OLD SHOT IN ATTEMPTED ROBBERY OF RETIRED CHICAGO-AREA POLICE OFFICER DIES

A 22-year-old Chicago man was gunned down in an alley just days before Mother's Day 2022.

A 22-year-old Chicago man was gunned down in an alley just days before Mother's Day 2022. (Fox 32 Chicago)

Two teenagers were shot and injured while walking down the sidewalk Saturday night in the city's Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side. Both teenagers were taken to area hospitals in fair condition.

Residents of Chicago have expressed frustration over the city's relentless violence. Krista Loston opened up during a news conference on Mother's Day after her oldest son was gunned down just a few days before the holiday, Fox 32 reported.

A grieving mother demands justice for her son who was shot and killed just days before Mother's Day.

A grieving mother demands justice for her son who was shot and killed just days before Mother's Day. (Fox 32 Chicago)

"My baby was just 22 years old, and he was murdered. I just need justice," said Krista Loston. "City of Chicago, we have to do something, this has to stop. I was born and raised here and moved to Georgia to get that phone call."

Jamarion Loston was shot and killed in an alley in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood. He was found in a car with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. His family said he had dreamed of becoming a professional baseball player, according to Fox 32.

CHICAGO MAN ROBBED, SHOT THREE TIMES IN UPSCALE LINCOLN PARK NEIGHBORHOOD

Family and friends of Jamarion Loston demand justice for him after he was shot and killed in a Chicago alley just days before Mother's Day.

Family and friends of Jamarion Loston demand justice for him after he was shot and killed in a Chicago alley just days before Mother's Day. (Fox 32 Chicago)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chicago police said witnesses were not willing to cooperate with the investigation into his death.

One of the latest victims of Chicago's gun violence is a 12-year-old boy. The child was shot while standing on the sidewalk around 8:45 p.m. local time on Sunday. Chicago police said two suspects approached him and opened fire in the city's Little Village neighborhood. The boy is expected to survive.

At least 32 people were shot, and seven were killed, in gun violence across Chicago last weekend, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Lorraine Taylor is an editor at Fox News. News tips can be sent to lorraine.taylor@fox.com or on Twitter @LorraineEMT.