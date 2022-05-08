14-year-old shot in attempted robbery of retired Chicago-area police officer dies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 14-year-old boy who was shot while attempting to rob a retired Cook County Sheriff's officer died from his injuries Wednesday.

The boy, Corey Mason, was among three males who attempted to rob an unnamed retired police officer on April 28, according to CBS.

The man, 60, was walking to his vehicle when the men accosted him, one of whom held a gun to his back. The other two demanded that he hand over his wallet and other belongings.

A witness who saw the incident and spoke to CBS said the retired officer shot one of the robbers in the head and the other two fled.

"We got off the bus – that's when we were walking," the woman told CBS. "We noticed these gentlemen were robbing this man, because he was taking his wallet and stuff out his pocket."

"The man turned to shoot at him, and the sheriff got off a couple of rounds at him, and the next thing we know, the young man was laying on the ground," the woman added.

The victim's wife then called police and the retired cop stood over Mason while police arrived. Mason was then taken to the hospital, where he would die six days later.

The retired officer was distraught after the shooting, and more so when he discovered how young the boy he shot was according to CBS.