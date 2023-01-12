Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago building collapse buries worker, who is pulled from debris in grave condition

Crews found worker under debris 3-5 feet deep

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Man buried in Chicago building collapse, rescued by firefighters Video

Man buried in Chicago building collapse, rescued by firefighters

A Chicago building collapse trapped a man, who was freed from debris by firefighters but remains in grave condition, Jan. 12, 2023. (WFLD)

Chicago fire crews rescued a worker who was trapped after a three-story building partially collapsed Thursday morning in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood.

Three people were working at the vacant building that was under construction around 11 a.m. when the collapse happened, fire officials told FOX 32 Chicago.

Crews found the worker under a pile of debris roughly 3 to 5 feet deep and were able to free him before noon. 

LIGHTFOOT CAMPAIGN, DESPERATE FOR VOLUNTEERS, ASKS TEACHERS TO OFFER 'CREDIT' TO STUDENTS WHO JOIN: REPORT

Person trapped following building collapse in Chicago has been pulled out.

Person trapped following building collapse in Chicago has been pulled out. (Chicago Fire Department)

A Chicago building collapse trapped a man, who was freed from debris by firefighters but remains in grave condition, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

A Chicago building collapse trapped a man, who was freed from debris by firefighters but remains in grave condition, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (WFLD Fox 32 Chicago)

The worker was taken in an ambulance to University of Chicago Medical Center in grave condition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The cause of the collapse was not immediately clear.