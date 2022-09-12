Chicago armed car thief, 13, shot by licensed gun owner; 29 more wounded in weekend violence, cops say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Thirty people were shot – including three who were under 15 years old – and at least four were killed in Chicago over the weekend, police said Monday.

Chicago Police Department reported 26 shootings throughout the Windy City, and four murders, with a possible fifth case pending autopsy results from the medical examiner, according to officials and sources.

The youngest surviving shooting victim, a 13-year-old male, had broken into a Kia on South Langley Avenue around 2:35 p.m. Sunday when he was confronted by the vehicle’s armed owner, police said. The owner, a 26-year-old concealed carry licensee, then pulled out a handgun and shot the alleged criminal, who was also armed with a weapon at the time, cops said.

The teen taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. The 26-year-old was questioned by police, and the incident is still under investigation.

Later that day, a 14-year-old girl was inside a home on the 1200 block of West 81st Street when she suffered a gunshot wound to her face and was critically injured, cops said.

Investigators determined a man "forced his way into the residence after a man inside the residence opened the back door," police said. The pair began physically fighting, at which point the gunman opened fire, and wounded the teenager, before fleeing, according to authorities.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital. Police have not provided any information regarding arrests or a suspect.

The weekend’s crime statistics were a far cry from those from the extended holiday weekend, when police reported 47 shootings with 55 victims and 11 homicide victims from Friday night through Monday.

