Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago armed car thief, 13, shot by licensed gun owner; 29 more wounded in weekend violence, cops say

30 wounded in shootings, 4 killed in Chicago weekend violence

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Retired Chicago police officer shot six times while trying to stop robbery Video

Retired Chicago police officer shot six times while trying to stop robbery

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell weighs in as major U.S. cities continue to deal with rising crime on 'Your World.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Thirty people were shot – including three who were under 15 years old – and at least four were killed in Chicago over the weekend, police said Monday. 

Chicago Police Department reported 26 shootings throughout the Windy City, and four murders, with a possible fifth case pending autopsy results from the medical examiner, according to officials and sources. 

The youngest surviving shooting victim, a 13-year-old male, had broken into a Kia on South Langley Avenue around 2:35 p.m. Sunday when he was confronted by the vehicle’s armed owner, police said. The owner, a 26-year-old concealed carry licensee, then pulled out a handgun and shot the alleged criminal, who was also armed with a weapon at the time, cops said. 

The teen taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. The 26-year-old was questioned by police, and the incident is still under investigation.

POLICE CHARGE 15-YEAR-OLD CHICAGO BOY WITH ASSAULTING 71-YEAR-OLD MAN, STEALING CAR

Photo shows a crime scene from August 24, 2022, when four people in Chicago were injured during a drive-by shooting outside a high school on the city's Northwest side.

Photo shows a crime scene from August 24, 2022, when four people in Chicago were injured during a drive-by shooting outside a high school on the city's Northwest side. (FOX 32)

Later that day, a 14-year-old girl was inside a home on the 1200 block of West 81st Street when she suffered a gunshot wound to her face and was critically injured, cops said.

Investigators determined a man "forced his way into the residence after a man inside the residence opened the back door," police said. The pair began physically fighting, at which point the gunman opened fire, and wounded the teenager, before fleeing, according to authorities.

Mom reflects on son killed in East Chicago: 'Never thought it would be my kid' Video

CHICAGO ATTEMPTED KIDNAPPER OFFERED MOTHER MONEY FOR GIRL, 5, BEFORE TRYING TO PULL CHILD AWAY BY HER HAIR

The victim was rushed to an area hospital. Police have not provided any information regarding arrests or a suspect. 

Chicago business owner on crime spike: 'There needs to be some consequences' Video

The weekend’s crime statistics were a far cry from those from the extended holiday weekend, when police reported 47 shootings with 55 victims and 11 homicide victims from Friday night through Monday. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Chicago officials are grappling with an influx of migrants who are being bussed into the state and city from Texas. 

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.pagones@fox.com and on Twitter: @steph_pagones. 