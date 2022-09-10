Expand / Collapse search
Chicago attempted kidnapper offered mother money for girl, 5, before trying to pull child away by her hair

Chicago police are looking for a man who tried to kidnap a 5 year-old girl

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
Chicago police are looking for the man who was caught on video trying to kidnap a 5-year-old girl – and offering her mother money for the child before trying to pull her away by the hair, authorities said. 

The girl and her mother were walking on the sidewalk of West Fullerton Avenue near North Leclaire Avenue just before 12 p.m. Thursday when the stranger began following them, the Chicago Police Department said Saturday.

He then began a conversation with the mother and offered her an unspecified amount of cash for the child.

But the mother refused, at which point the suspect "attempted to grab/pull the juvenile by the hair towards him," police said.

The mother and daughter were able to safely get away from him. 

Investigators have described the suspect as being a Hispanic male with bright red hair and a thin beard, who is between 20 and 25 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7 inches tall, and 150 to 160 pounds. He was wearing a black t-shirt, a black hat and red shorts.

Screengrab shows portion of surveillance footage released by police showing attempted kidnapping of 5-year-old girl

Screengrab shows portion of surveillance footage released by police showing attempted kidnapping of 5-year-old girl (Chicago Police Department)


Police are asking that anyone with information related to the crime call the Area Five Detective Bureau at 312-746-6554.

