Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Police charge 15-year-old Chicago boy with assaulting 71-year-old man, stealing car

Police say the Chicago teen had stolen another vehicle from an elderly woman earlier last week

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Chicago resident reacts after his neighbor attacked at gunpoint Video

Chicago resident reacts after his neighbor attacked at gunpoint

Chicago resident Bill Pollard describes feeling less safe in his neighborhood after his neighbor was attacked in broad daylight outside of her home

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago police have arrested a 15-year-old boy after he allegedly assaulted a 71-year-old man and stole his car Friday.

Police say the teen attacked the elderly man in southeast Chicago, causing serious injury, before taking the man's vehicle. Police arrested the teen moments after the incident.

Authorities later confirmed that the same teen had been seen driving a vehicle stolen from a 70-year-old woman earlier in the week, according to CBS Chicago.

CHICAGO POLICE WILL DIVERT SOME COPS FROM NEIGHBORHOODS TO PROTECT MOVIE SETS: REPORT

Chicago police prepare for a press conference. (Reuters)

Chicago police prepare for a press conference. (Reuters) (Reuters)

MALL OF AMERICA SHOOTING SUSPECT AND ACCOMPLICE ARRESTED IN CHICAGO

The teen faces one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon, one felony count of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon, and one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle, according to CBS.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is against police policy to identify or release photos of minors when charged with crimes, and police have not identified the victim.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders