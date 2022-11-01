Chicago-area Fourth of July parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo appears in court

The suspected gunman accused of killing seven people at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago appeared in court on Tuesday, yet still no trial start date has been set on the calendar.

Robert E. Crimo III wore a mask and hung his head down while listening to Judge Victoria A. Rossetti during a second hearing at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan, Illinois on Tuesday.

Crimo III, 22, is accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens more in a shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, in suburban Chicago on July 4. His court appearance Tuesday was his first since Aug. 3, when he pleaded not guilty to 117 felony counts.

Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said prosecution has gathered 2,500 pages of written discovery so far and also has videos, photos and audio recordings.

HIGHLAND PARK FOURTH OF JULY SHOOTING SUSPECT ROBERT CRIMO INDICTED ON 117 COUNTS

"You have information about all of the victims, you have information about all of the witnesses, you have a downtown business district that has surveillance video of their own, you have every police officer who spoke to a witness, you have every police officer who's gathering information," Rinehart said, according to CBS News. "And so all of that information needs to be tendered to the defense in an orderly and catalog way. And that's exactly what we're doing."

The defense said they do not want to set a trial date yet. Crimo’s attorney, Anton Trizna, an assistant public defender for Lake County, argued more time is needed to read and organize the discovery.

Crimo allegedly climbed on a roof above the Fourth of July parade on Central Avenue in Highland Park and opened fire on spectators with a legally purchased Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle, according to authorities.

He dropped the weapon at the scene and allegedly dressed as a woman, blending into the crowd. But prosecutors say he had another rifle with him as he drove toward Madison, Wisconsin, and allegedly contemplated a second mass shooting that never materialized.

Within hours, Crimo was identified as a person of interest and arrested when a North Chicago police officer spotted him in his car on U.S. Route 41, The Chicago Tribune reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both prosecution and defense agreed on the next case management update set for January 31, 2023, at 11 a.m. The victims' families were also in court, and Spanish speakers were provided accommodations, CBS News reported.