Highland Park Fourth of July shooting suspect Robert Crimo indicted on 117 counts

An Illinois grand jury on Wednesday indicted Highland Park Fourth of July shooting suspect Robert Crimo III on 117 counts for his role in the tragedy that left seven people dead and wounded dozens of others.

Of the 117 total counts, Crimo, 22, is charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder, including three counts of first-degree for each deceased victim.

"I want to thank law enforcement and the prosecutors who presented evidence to the grand jury today. Our investigation continues, and our victim specialists are working around the clock to support all those affected by this crime that led to 117 felony counts being filed today," Illinois State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said in a Wednesday statement.

Crimo is also charged with 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm for each victim who was struck by a bullet, bullet fragment, or shrapnel, according to Rinehart's office.

HIGHLAND PARK FOURTH OF JULY SUSPECT'S MOTHER HAD TROUBLED PAST INCLUDING ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

Crimo allegedly climbed on a roof above the Fourth of July parade on Central Avenue and opened fire on spectators with a legally purchased Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle. He dropped it at the scene in Highland Park but had another rifle with him as he drove to Madison, Wisconsin, and allegedly contemplated a second mass shooting that never materialized.

Authorities have yet to determine a definitive motive. Crimo had a total of five legally purchased firearms, including rifles and handguns. Those weapons were seized from his father’s home pursuant to a July search warrant.

HIGHLAND PARK FOURTH OF JULY SUSPECT GREW UP WITH BOOZY PARENTS WHO OFTEN CALLED 911 TO HOME: DOCUMENTS

Crimo came from a troubled household, where police responded to frequent 911 calls, one involving a threat of suicide from Crimo and the other involving an alleged threat to kill his family, according to police reports. Despite the threats and frequent police visits, his father, Robert Crimo Jr., signed an affidavit allowing his then-19-year-old son to apply for a state Firearms Ownership ID card, or FOID.

FOID cards are mandatory for Illinois residents who wish to legally own firearms, and applicants under the age of 21 must also submit a parent’s written and notarized consent to apply.

The seven victims who died in the shooting are Jacki Sundheim, 63; Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78; Irina McCarthy, 35, and Kevin McCarthy, 37; Katherine Goldstein, 64; Stephen Straus, 88; and Edwardo Uvaldo, 69.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Aug. 3 at 11 a.m.

Fox News' Louis Casiano and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.