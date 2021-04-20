Chauvin trial judge slams inflammatory remarks by Waters

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day



Derek Chauvin trial judge slams Maxine Waters' inflammatory comments

A lawyer defending Derek Chauvin, who is on trial for the death of George Floyd, cited Rep. Maxine Waters’, D-Calif., comments to Minnesota protesters over the weekend in court on Monday.

"And now that we have [a] U.S. representative … threatening acts of violence in relation to this specific case, it's it's mind boggling...," Attorney Eric Nelson said, as he attempted to argue that the jury may have been unduly influenced by external factors.

Judge Peter Cahill said that he wished elected officials would stop referencing the case "especially in a manner that is disrespectful to the rule of law" so as to let the judicial process play out as intended.

He added, however, that he did not believe the comments unduly influenced the jury as they had been told not to watch the news.

Waters urged protesters in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, where Duante Wright was recently shot by a police officer, to "stay in the street" as she joined the protests on Saturday and violated the local curfew.

"We've got to stay in the street and we've got to get more active, we've got to get more confrontational," Waters said, referencing a scenario where Chauvin is not convicted. "We've got to make sure that they know that we mean business." CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Walter Mondale dead at 93; Biden, others pay tribute

Walter Mondale, the former vice president under Jimmy Carter, died Monday at 93 and was remembered by former colleagues and politicians for his public service and reimagining the role of vice president.

President Biden issued a statement late Monday on the death and recalled—back in 1973— that Mondale was one of the first to greet him when he arrived in the Senate. Biden said he spoke to Mondale over the weekend and they reflected on their friendship. "He may have been modest and unassuming in manner, but he was unwavering in his pursuit of progress; instrumental in passing laws like the Fair Housing Act to prevent racial discrimination in housing, Title IX to provide more opportunities for women, and laws to protect our environment."

Mondale’s family said in a statement that he died in Minneapolis. No cause of death was given.

He served as Minnesota attorney general from 1960 to 1964 and as its U.S. senator from 1964 to 1976. Later, he served as running mate and eventual vice president to former President Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981.

"Today I mourn the passing of my dear friend Walter Mondale, who I consider the best vice president in our country’s history," Carter said in a statement. "During our administration, Fritz used his political skill and personal integrity to transform the vice presidency into a dynamic, policy-driving force that had never been seen before and still exists today." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



EXCLUSIVE: New York man says FBI interrogated him about Capitol riot, but he was hundreds of miles away

A New York man told Fox News’ "The Ingraham Angle" exclusively Monday that he was visited at home outside Albany by two FBI agents inquiring if he is the suspect in a picture believed tied to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Brian Grady said he was oblivious when the agents appeared and thought they were building inspectors.

"I just greeted them, ‘Hey how are you doing,’" he said.

He said the two identified themselves and showed him the picture. They wanted to find out if he was the individual in the photo wearing a grey hoodie and black gloves while pulling a bag, he said. The individual is suspected of planting pipe bombs at the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee offices in Washington.

He said the agents inquired if he was in the area at the time, and he replied no.

"Honestly, I just felt violated by the FBI," he said.

Grady said it is unclear why he was visited in the first place. He said he is a conservative and shares his political views on Facebook.

The FBI and its Albany office did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News seeking comment. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



- BLM protesters rally for ‘victim,’ leave after learning he was white

- Austin shooting suspect’s estranged wife accused him of raping their daughter before he killed them both

- DeSantis signs Florida's 'anti-riot' bill into law

- Lindsey Graham calls Biden’s weakness towards Russia a ‘death sentence’: ‘Nobody’ is afraid of Joe Biden

- Bitcoin’s nosedive: What happened and what’s ahead?

- One of largest casino projects on Vegas Strip sets opening

- RICK SCOTT: Dear Woke Corporate America, beware of the backlash coming

- Coca-Cola skirts Georgia election law controversy on earnings call



Donald Trump, the nation’s 45th chief executive, joined Sean Hannity for an exclusive interview Monday night on "Hannity" and discussed key principles of his "America First" policy and the Republican Party’s chances to retake the Senate in 2022 and the White House in 2024.

"The big thing is taxes – you’re going to see low taxes," Trump said. "Pro-life, 2nd Amendment -- so many different things. All of these things are great things – they’re good for this country."

