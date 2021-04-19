Tomi Lahren: Maxine Waters 'wants a race war'; should be expelled from Congress for 'dangerous' incitement

In Monday's edition of "Final Thoughts" on Fox Nation, Tomi Lahren called out Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., as a "dangerous" ideologue who is endorsing criminal behavior while going unpunished both in Congress and on social media.

Lahren said the 82-year-old Los Angeles lawmaker and chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee is "proudly, publicly and unapologetically inciting riots, violence, lawlessness and thuggery -- and her party, the mainstream media, collective Left and big tech henchmen don’t see a thing wrong with it."

She said that Waters is one of many left-wing lawmakers who seek to encourage public unrest while dividing the United States on racial and socioeconomic lines to increase government control upon a fractured population.

Lahren noted that in the immediate aftermath of Waters traveling to Brooklyn Center, Minn., and urging untoward behavior if a jury finds Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin not guilty of murder in the death of George Floyd, Minnesota National Guardsmen were ambushed by a gunman.

"I hope we get a verdict that says guilty, guilty, guilty," Waters had said. "And if we don't, we cannot go away. We've got to stay on the street. We get more active, we've got to get more confrontational."

Lahren pointed out that Waters crossed state lines to urge public unrest and counterintuitively as a lawmaker, told the public to ignore laws.

"And the Democrats want to talk about the so-called 'conservative' insurrection at the Capitol on January 6th?" Lahren asked.

During the Floyd-Chauvin trial on Monday, Chauvin defense attorney Eric Nelson himself reprimanded Waters' comments, saying the jurors should have been sequestered to avoid hearing such things.

"I just don't know how this jury can really be… that they are free from the taint of this," he told Judge Peter Cahill. "Now that we U.S. representatives threatening acts of in relation to this specific case. It’s mind-boggling," said Nelson.

Cahill summarily declared that Waters' comments are "abhorrent" and could help Officer Chauvin's team if a legal appeal is necessary.

Lahren noted that Big Tech, such as Facebook and Twitter, have censored and banned people for "doing far less; saying far less" while Waters retains accounts on both platforms.

"You see no reason to do the same to Mad Maxine who is literally on the ground in the midst of the chaos, explicitly inciting people to disobey and be more confrontational," she said. "How in the Hell do you justify that? Where are your terms of service, your community standards, and your algorithms now? Unbelievable."

Lahren said Waters has a history of urging the public to engage in riotous behavior, pointing to a 2018 clip of Waters telling a crowd that they should confront Trump administration staffers if they recognize them at restaurants or gasoline stations.

"You get out and you create a crowd!" Waters boomed. "And you tell them they're not welcome -- anymore, anywhere."

"This vile woman should not be in Congress and quite frankly in my opinion should be under investigation for inciting violence and disturbing the peace."

Lahren further remarked that while Waters calls for the public to engage in unrest and untoward behavior, she in the same week reprimanded Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, to "shut your mouth" for engaging in a tense back-and-forth with Biden medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci during a hearing.

Jordan had become irritated when Fauci failed to respond with specifics to a question about the empirical threshold needed to rescind coronavirus-related societal restrictions.

When the committee's chairman, Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., began to interject in the Jordan-Fauci exchange, Waters called out to Jordan to stop talking.

In closing, Lahren noted that while she represents a crime-plagued and impoverished section of South L.A., Waters live in a ritzy mansion outside her district limits.

"Most if not all prominent Democrats either egg on lawlessness or remain deafeningly quiet as our streets and cities are burned to the ground," she said.

"And why? Because this too is all part of their plan... The ruling class Leftists--the prominent Democrats like Mad Maxine, AOC and others--want a race war in this country: They want to divide us by race, by political party, by class and watch us battle and tear down one another."

"I believe they want it to get so bad and so lawless so they can set themselves and the federal government up to swoop in with more control and take more of our rights. The COVID infringements were just a trial run, and they proved many Americans are willing to hand over their rights and freedoms for the flimsy promise of the government taking care of them."

