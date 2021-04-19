Mondale pens touching letter to his team prior to his death

Walter Mondale, the former vice president under Jimmy Carter, died at 93 years old on Monday and wrote his staff a touching letter before his death.

MONDALE DEAD AT 93

He wrote that it was becoming clear that his "time has come." He wrote that he was looking forward to joining his wife, Joan, who died in 2014, and his daughter, Eleanor, who died at 51 from brain cancer.

"Before I Go I wanted to let you know how much you mean to me," he wrote. "Never has a public servant had a better group of people working at their side!"

He said he was proud of what they accomplished and was comforted knowing that "Joe" is in the White House.

"I always knew it would be okay if I arrived some place and was greeted by one of you! My best to all of you!"

He ended the letter, Fritz. His middle name was Fredrick.

Mondale’s family said in a statement that he died in Minneapolis. Mondale served as Minnesota attorney general from 1960 to 1964 and as its U.S. senator from 1964 to 1976. Later, he served as running mate and eventual vice president to Carter from 1977 to 1981.

Carter issued a statement, "Today I mourn the passing of my dear friend Walter Mondale, who I consider the best vice president in our country’s history," Carter said in a statement. "During our administration, Fritz used his political skill and personal integrity to transform the vice presidency into a dynamic, policy-driving force that had never been seen before and still exists today."