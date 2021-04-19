Former Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93

Walter Mondale, a former vice president and progressive icon who once staged an unsuccessful bid to unseat Republican rival Ronald Reagan, died Monday at age 93.

Mondale’s family said he died in Minneapolis, the Associated Press reported.

Mondale served as U.S. senator from Minnesota from 1964 to 1976. Later, he served as running mate and eventual vice president to former President Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981.

After leaving the White House following Carter’s loss to Ronald Reagan in 1980, Mondale staged his own bid for the presidency. He earned the Democratic Party’s 1984 presidential nomination.

While running for the presidency, Mondale surprised political onlookers with a pledge to raise taxes to reduce the federal budget deficit. Reagan won re-election in what is considered one of the most lopsided presidential races in US history.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.