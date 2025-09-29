Blue city felon with violent history arrested in deadly train platform stabbing after parole release: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities have arrested a paroled felon with a violent past in connection with a deadly stabbing on a Caltrain platform, according to police and a local news report.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Jose Gomez Bustamante, 31, who was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on Aug. 28 on suspicion of murder. He was taken into custody around 11:30 a.m. after investigators tracked him overnight.

The victim, a man from San Mateo, was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries and later died.

The victim has been identified by the coroner's office as Joseph Michael Carreiro. Authorities said it was not immediately clear what led up to the stabbing.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, with assistance from the Redwood City Police Department and the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials are asking for the public’s help in gathering evidence, including photos, videos or eyewitness accounts. They emphasized the stabbing appeared to be an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

Sheriff Christina Corpus praised the efforts of law enforcement and their swift actions.

"We extend our thoughts and deepest condolences to the loved ones of the deceased," she said in a statement. "I am grateful to all Sheriff’s Office personnel who acted swiftly to safely apprehend the suspect to bring him to justice. This is another example of the excellent work of our highly trained personnel and their commitment in keeping our community members safe."

This is not Bustamante’s first brush with violence. In 2020, he attempted to stab a taqueria employee in Redwood City in what authorities described as an unprovoked attack. He later pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to six years in prison in June 2023.

However, according to RWC Pulse, Bustamante was released on parole this April, less than two years into his sentence after receiving credits for good behavior and treatment program participation. Records reviewed by the outlet also show a history of parole violations and prior offenses.

