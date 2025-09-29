Expand / Collapse search
Blue City Crime

Blue city felon with violent history arrested in deadly train platform stabbing after parole release: report

Jose Gomez Bustamante, 31, was arrested after a fatal Caltrain platform stabbing

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Secretary of Transportation calls rise in public transit violence an 'epidemic' after fatal NC train stabbing Video

Secretary of Transportation calls rise in public transit violence an 'epidemic' after fatal NC train stabbing

Trump administration Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy decries the fatal stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a North Carolina commuter train and urges stronger leadership on ‘Hannity.’

Authorities have arrested a paroled felon with a violent past in connection with a deadly stabbing on a Caltrain platform, according to police and a local news report.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Jose Gomez Bustamante, 31, who was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on Aug. 28 on suspicion of murder. He was taken into custody around 11:30 a.m. after investigators tracked him overnight.

The victim, a man from San Mateo, was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries and later died. 

The victim has been identified by the coroner's office as Joseph Michael Carreiro. Authorities said it was not immediately clear what led up to the stabbing.

TEEN SHOOTOUT SENDS BLUE CITY RESIDENTS RUNNING FOR COVER AS YOUTH GANGS SURGE AHEAD OF MAYORAL RACE: EXPERT

Train stabbing suspect named

Authorities have identified the man believed to be connected to a fatal stabbing on a Caltrain station platform in Redwood City, California. (Paul Chinn/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images; San Mateo County Sheriff's Office)

The case is being investigated as a homicide, with assistance from the Redwood City Police Department and the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials are asking for the public’s help in gathering evidence, including photos, videos or eyewitness accounts. They emphasized the stabbing appeared to be an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

BLUE CITY COMMUTER AMBUSHED IN RANDOM STABBING ATTACK WEEKS AFTER CHARLOTTE TRAIN MURDER

Jose Gomez Bustamante

Authorities identified the man in connection to the stabbing death on a Caltrain station platform as Jose Gomez Bustamante, 31, of Redwood City. (San Mateo County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Christina Corpus praised the efforts of law enforcement and their swift actions.

"We extend our thoughts and deepest condolences to the loved ones of the deceased," she said in a statement. "I am grateful to all Sheriff’s Office personnel who acted swiftly to safely apprehend the suspect to bring him to justice. This is another example of the excellent work of our highly trained personnel and their commitment in keeping our community members safe."

DANIEL PENNY ATTORNEY CALLS PROGRESSIVE POLICIES 'HOMICIDAL,' SAYS CHARLOTTE TRAIN MURDER WAS PREVENTABLE

Caltrain in Redwood City, California

The deadly attack occurred on a Caltrain platform in Redwood City. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

This is not Bustamante’s first brush with violence. In 2020, he attempted to stab a taqueria employee in Redwood City in what authorities described as an unprovoked attack. He later pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to six years in prison in June 2023.

However, according to RWC Pulse, Bustamante was released on parole this April, less than two years into his sentence after receiving credits for good behavior and treatment program participation. Records reviewed by the outlet also show a history of parole violations and prior offenses.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.

Stepheny Price is a Writer at Fox News with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.
