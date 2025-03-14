Bryan Kohberger case: 911 audio released in Idaho student murders

Authorities have released the recording of a 911 call placed after the stabbings of four University of Idaho students in November 2022.

Prior public records requests had been denied due to a gag order on the case, but after a transcript became public last week, authorities said they no longer considered it exempt from disclosure.

The call was placed to authorities at 11:55 a.m. local time on Nov. 13, 2022, several hours after Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20 were allegedly killed at the hands of Bryan Kohberger, then a 28-year-old criminology Ph.D. student at the neighboring Washington State University, just 10 miles away.

In the frantic call, which appears to have been placed by someone who did not live with the victims, a female caller can be heard sobbing, reporting that "something is happening" inside the home at 1122 King Road in Moscow.

According to court documents, one of Chapin's friends uncovered the gruesome scene and instructed others to call 911. Several people spoke to the dispatcher. Police arrived in less than 5 minutes.

"One of our… one of the roommates is passed out, and she was drunk last night, and she's not waking up," the caller says to the dispatcher. "Oh, and they saw some man in their house last night."

When the 911 dispatcher asked for the phone number from which the woman was calling, she can be heard asking another person, "What's your phone number?"

The phone number is redacted from the audio recording.

The woman pauses to speak with several others in the background throughout the call, prompting the 911 dispatcher to ask her to stop passing the phone other people.

On March 6, Fox News Digital was first to reveal unsealed court documents containing text messages from the two roommates who survived the slaying. The batch also contains a written transcript of the 911 call.

The roommates are identified in filings only as DM and BF.

Kohberger has been accused of entering the home at about 4:00 a.m. on the day of the killings, committing the murders, and leaving the home by 4:17 a.m.

Between 4:22 to 4:24 a.m., DM and BF were awake inside the home and texting each other, discussing the possibility of a masked intruder.

DM has previously been identified as the only eyewitness who saw the intruder – describing him as a masked man with "bushy eyebrows."

Kohberger was allegedly identified through DNA from a knife sheath left behind at the scene, under Mogen's body. He was tracked down in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30, 2022, where state police there arrested him at his parents' house.

After Kohberger's failed challenge to the methods the FBI used to match DNA evidence in the case, prosecutors suggested that he plans to argue his DNA sample was planted, and he was framed.

A judge entered not guilty pleas to all charges on his behalf at his arraignment in May 2023.

His trial is scheduled to begin on Aug. 11. Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty if he is convicted.

His defense intends to use mental health records to try and avoid the death penalty.

Fox News' Sophia Compton contributed to this report.