Charlie Kirk inspires Gen Z to trade parties for prayer as college frats spark faith revival, expert says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fraternity houses throughout the country are trading beers for Bibles as university students are turning to Christianity in the wake of conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

The movement has spread across the nation, most recently taking root in a Kappa Sigma fraternity house at East Carolina University in North Carolina as dozens of college students gathered for an evening of prayer.

"It was just so exciting to see hearts turn to Jesus [Christ] and have a lot of opportunities to pray for many students," Doug Elks, leader of the Evangelical ministry AIM Missions, told Fox News Digital. "It was encouraging to see how God moved that night."

BIBLE BELT PASTORS ON HOW KIRK'S ASSASSINATION PROMPTED AMERICANS TO RETURN TO CHURCH

Elks coordinated with the campus’ Kappa Sigma chapter to host a "Night of Hope," in which he touched upon key Bible verses and invited attendees to join him in prayer. Several current and former college athletes also joined in on the movement, while the Kappa Sigma fraternity brothers opened up their home to the group to host the event, according to Elks.

"I’m just thankful that we’re living in such a unique time when the door to the Gospel is wide open," Elks said. "There are a lot of unique places that maybe in the past weren’t open for that, and are now saying, ‘Hey, we know that something is shifting, we know that people are searching — let this be a place where this message can come.’"

The movement comes at a time when members of Gen Z – individuals between the ages of 13 and 28 – are turning to Christianity in smaller numbers than previous generations.

FAITH REVIVAL FOLLOWS CHARLIE KIRK'S DEATH AS MORE PEOPLE ATTEND MASS AND READ THE BIBLE

College-aged adults between the ages of 18 and 24 are 34% less likely to identify as Christian when compared to adults over the age of 74, according to 2024 data from the Pew Research Center. Additionally, only 27% of young adults polled in the survey said they pray daily – marking a stark contrast when compared to the 58% of older adults.

Data suggests the primary cause of younger adults failing to practice their faith is due to "generational replacement," as older generations that were historically more religious are passing away, according to Pew Research Center.

The data comes at a time when members of Gen Z are experiencing unprecedented levels of stress and uncertainty, according to Elks.

WATCH: College students partake in night of prayer, worship amid Gen Z faith revolution

ERIKA KIRK, AHEAD OF MEMORIAL SERVICE, INSPIRES CHRISTIAN STAFFER TO REMAIN 'ROOTED IN FAITH'

"We’re seeing the number one thing taking out Gen Z, and we’re hearing testimony about suicide, depression and anxiety," Elks told Fox News Digital. "These things are gripping young people. Sometimes, it’s easy to think that this is something that will only hit you later in life, but truly it’s something Gen Z is experiencing."

He hopes that by meeting young adults where they are on college campuses and in Greek life housing, more people will turn to their faith.

"When we can walk into a gym, frat house or conference – wherever it is – and we can present the truth, it’s drawing people like we’ve never seen before," Elks said. "They’re ready to no longer walk in the lies of the enemy, but with the truth of Jesus Christ."

PASTOR: CHARLIE KIRK’S GRAPHIC DEATH WAS 'TRAUMATIC' AS MANY AMERICANS RECONCILE WITH LOSS

Since hosting the "Night of Hope" on East Carolina University’s campus, Elks has received an influx of requests from college students asking for him to preach at their schools – a heightened rise in interest that he partially attributes to the assassination of Kirk.

"I think it’s easy for a young person to think their whole life is ahead of them," Elks said. "But when someone they look up to that’s not too much older than them gets taken out in a public way, I think it’s easy for them to have more questions."

In 2025, Elks has spoken to more than 70 schools and religious organizations in an attempt to share his message with members of Gen Z, and he has received numerous invitations from Greek life organizations on college campuses nationwide – a mission that he deems wildly successful as he continues to zero in on young, college-aged adults with the teachings of Christianity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"These students in Greek life have a platform," Elks told Fox News Digital. "They have a lot of influence and they have an awesome community. I think a lot of times not all of them have to agree on everything."

"But when there are certain leaders that have this heart to see their fellow Greek life members come to know the truth of Jesus, and have that relationship or have an opportunity at least to hear about Him, it’s an exciting thing."