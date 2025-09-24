Faith revival follows Charlie Kirk's death as more people attend Mass and read the Bible

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Calvary Chapel Chino Hills Pastor Jack Hibbs of California told "Fox and Friends First" this week that Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, helped many young Americans find their purpose — and the pastor is seeing the tangible results today.

"People are coming to us, and they are saying, ‘I want to know the meaning of life, the purpose. Why am I here?’" Hibbs recounted.

Many across the country agree Kirk's tragic assassination in Utah on Sept. 10 — after his years of outreach to young people about faith, family, values and country — has sparked a religious revival, with scores of non-believers picking up a Bible for the first time. It's been dubbed the "Charlie Kirk Effect."

CHARLIE KIRK'S BELIEF IN GOD AND THE WAY HE 'DEFENDED FAITH' IMPACTS SCORES OF YOUNG PEOPLE

Matt Zerrusen, co-founder of Newman Ministry, a Catholic nonprofit organization that supports over 200 campus ministries nationwide, said he's seen an increase in student faith engagement.

"I have not talked to anyone who has not seen an increase in Mass attendance," he recently told Catholic News Agency. "Some schools are reporting increases of 15%."

Social media platforms have also seen a crush of posts from people saying they plan to attend church for the first time or return to church thanks to Kirk’s influence, the same source noted.

Bible sales through August 2025 reached 10 million copies, marking an increase of more than one million compared to the same period last year, according to BookScan.

Kirk himself shared a message on X just weeks before his death: "There is revival in the Christian church. Churches are growing. Young people are flocking to faith in God."

YOUNG FATHER CREDITS CHARLIE KIRK FOR LIFE-CHANGING FAMILY VALUES, CITING 'HUGE' LEGACY

William Wolfe, Center for Baptist Leadership executive director, told Fox News Digital he echoes comments by Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth — comments shared in a prepared statement shortly before Hegseth himself spoke at last Sunday's memorial for Kirk in Glendale, Arizona.

"Charlie Kirk started a political movement, but he ended it as a Christian movement," said Wolfe. "That’s been so evident here today with the worship that we've seen."

Wolfe said Kirk’s legacy will go beyond bringing young people into conservative politics; it will be bringing them back to Jesus Christ.

"I think Charlie Kirk made it cool to be Christian again," said Wolfe.

He added, "That’s not our goal, but Charlie Kirk made it reasonable. He defended the faith."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Last year, Kirk sat down with actor Russel Brand to discuss Brand’s transition to Christianity.

During that interview, Kirk shared, "I'm nothing without Jesus. I'm a sinner. I fall incredibly short of the glory of God. We all do."

He added, "I gave my life to the Lord in fifth grade, and it's the most important decision I've ever made, and everything I do incorporates Jesus Christ."

Kirk was also outspoken about the importance of family — and shared his fervent support of it whenever he had the opportunity.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Get married. Have children. Build a legacy. Pass down your values. Pursue the eternal. Seek true joy," Kirk often said.

In an Instagram post on his daughter’s third birthday, he wrote, "Having a family will change your life in the best ways, so get married and have kids. You won’t regret it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also said, "I want to be remembered for courage for my faith. That would be the most important thing. The most important thing is my faith."