Erika Kirk, ahead of memorial service, inspires Christian staffer to remain 'rooted in faith'

With Sunday's focus on the memorial for Charlie Kirk in Glendale, Arizona — an event that more than 100,000 people are expected to attend — University of Alabama students remembered Kirk for his faith and inspiration on Wednesday in their own ceremony.

A number of speakers took to the stage to address his legacy.

Former reality TV star Savannah Chrisley, conservative activist CJ Pearson, and political commentator Alexis Wilkins all spoke.

Also making an address was Kieghan Nangle, 22, executive assistant to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Nangle, an Alabama alum, said Erika Kirk’s strength has been and will continue to be an inspiration for scores of young women.

"Charlie's wonderful wife, Erika, needs an army behind her, and every person in this country has what it takes to rise to that occasion," Nangle said in her speech.

The Kirks married in May 2021. The couple has two children, a 3-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son.

"If Erika could stand before the world with power and bravery, just 48 hours after the love of her life and the father of her children were taken from her, then each of us can do our part to stand behind her and carry on Charlie's legacy," said Nangle.

Nangle said she was introduced to TPUSA in 2021 when she attended the Young Women’s Leadership Summit in Dallas, Texas.

"Charlie and TPUSA taught me and my peers lessons that I believe if they weren’t taught, my generation's lives and our country would look very different today," Nangle told Fox News Digital.

"The organization taught me how to stand firm in my convictions."

Many millennials and members of Gen Z are returning to church, reading Scripture and expressing a desire for greater spiritual depth, Fox News Digital previously reported.

"The organization taught me how to stand firm in my convictions, stay rooted in my faith, and exhibit courageous pride in the best country in the world — America," she added.

TPUSA has said that campus chapter requests have surged by the thousands after Kirk's assassination, as Fox News Digital has reported.

"Our hard work of talking to students daily and bringing speakers to campus allowed organizations to boom on campus today, with over 300 people at their meeting this past week, and the organization is now the largest student-led organization on campus," said Nangle.

"The organization was the outlet I didn’t know I needed during college," she added.

Nangle said she would not be where she is today without Kirk.

She said she shook his hand just a few weeks ago — thanking him for changing her life.