Bible Belt pastors on how Kirk's assassination prompted Americans to return to church

Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi
Bible Belt pastors praise Charlie Kirk for his Bible-centered beliefs Video

Dr. Robert Jeffress of First Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas and Dr. Trenton Stewart of Foothills Church in Knoxville, Tennessee, discuss how Charlie Kirk's legacy will live on through Christianity.

As waves of shock rippled through America on Sept. 10, 2025, after Charlie Kirk was assassinated, the sorrow of losing a "brother in Christ" was felt in the Bible Belt of the United States.

"We immediately prayed for him to make it through. But then, just kind of hearing that he had passed, there was definitely a sorrow just as a brother in Christ," Dr. Trenton Stewart, lead pastor of Foothills Church in Knoxville, Tenn., told Fox News Digital

"[Seeing Kirk] killed essentially for [an] opinion, that just sparks something deep within our DNA. The unfairness of that, the unjustness of that — that's why we saw so many people pick up a Bible [and] go to church for the first time ever," he continued. 

two split collage, Dr. Robert Jeffress on the left and Dr. Trenton Stewart on the right

Dr. Robert Jeffress, lead pastor of First Baptist in Dallas, Texas, and Dr. Trenton Stewart, lead pastor of Foothills Church in Knoxville, Tenn., discuss why Charlie Kirk had such an impact on people after his passing. 

The days following Kirk’s death saw people called to return to church and purchase Bibles after the 31-year-old’s assassination at Utah Valley University. 

Stewart said the first weekend after Kirk’s death, Foothills Church experienced a 65% jump in first-time guests — something that was "definitely felt."

Social media users shared testimonies of feeling compelled to reconnect with their faith and deepen their relationship with God after Kirk’s death.

Charlie Kirk speaks to the audience just before he was shot

Charlie Kirk speaks before he is assassinated during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

One user from Florida posted a TikTok about her experience, citing that she felt "woken up" after the incident. 

Another man said that Charlie Kirk "won" him over, finding "peace" after the "rage and sorrow" he felt from Kirk’s assassination after reading the Bible. 

Another woman posted about her experience buying her first Bible at 37-years-old, writing "#CharlieKirk."

According to the American Bible Society, 2024 marked a 20-year high in U.S. Bible sales, with 17 million copies sold. As of August 2025, sales have already reached 10 million.

Utah attorney reveals what defense may do next in Charlie Kirk assassination case Video

"People resonated with his message, because if you're a person of faith, you believe what he was teaching," he added. 

"The message of Charlie Kirk is going to go on and on and on, not because it was centered on Republican or conservative politics, but because it was centered on the Word of God," Dr. Robert Jeffress of First Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, said. 

Pastor Stewart went on to say that Kirk’s death gave him "courage," adding, "We should all aspire to be like [Charlie Kirk.]"

"Be ready for the blowback and don't become discouraged if everybody doesn't receive your message," Jeffress said. "Most people at Jesus, during Jesus' lifetime, they rejected his message. They crucified him, but he rose again, and he's going to have the final word in human history."

Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi is a freelance production assistant at Fox News Digital.

