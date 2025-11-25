Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Drugs

CBP finds enormous meth haul stashed in Mexican lettuce in truck at Texas crossing

CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge discovered 500 packages concealed in salad greens from Mexico

By Emma Bussey Fox News
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has uncovered more than $10.3 million worth of alleged methamphetamine at the Pharr International Bridge in South Texas, according to reports.

The discovery was made Nov. 21, when a truck arriving at the cargo facility was referred for additional checks with the huge stash found hidden in a shipment of lettuce coming in from Mexico.

Pharr–Reynosa International Bridge

Border agents find $10.3M in meth hidden inside lettuce shipment from Mexico at Texas crossing. (Google Maps)

In a news release Tuesday, officials said nonintrusive inspection technology was used to isolate the drugs.

Officers said they identified irregularities within the load of salad greens and a subsequent physical search uncovered 500 packages of suspected methamphetamine concealed within the salad leaves.

alleged methamphetamine

South Texas border officials seized over $10M worth of alleged methamphetamine in a cargo facility. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

According to the release, authorities seized approximately 1,153 pounds of the narcotics, packed into boxes meant to look like standard lettuce shipments. 

A photo shared by CBP shows the brown boxes filled with tightly wrapped bundles of the alleged drugs.

"Within a shipment of salad greens, our frontline officers discovered contraband that does not belong on any holiday table," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez of the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

mexico drugs

Hundreds of pounds of fentanyl and meth seized near Ensenada in October arrive for officials from Mexico's attorney general's office to be unloaded at their headquarters in Tijuana, Mexico, Tuesday, October 18, 2022. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"As this seizure aptly illustrates, our officers’ use of tools and technology were instrumental in this massive takedown of hard narcotics," he added.

CBP’s Office of Field Operations seized both the illicit cargo and the commercial vehicle involved. 

According to the news release, Homeland Security Investigations has since opened a criminal inquiry into the smuggling effort.

The bust comes just days before Thanksgiving, marking one of the larger methamphetamine seizures at the South Texas port of entry this year. 

No additional details surrounding the driver or any arrests have been released as the investigation is ongoing.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 
