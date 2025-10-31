'Meth Busters': CBP officers in Eagle Pass halt massive drug shipment bound for United States

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Eagle Pass, Texas, intercepted nearly 90 pounds of liquid methamphetamine this week, uncovering the narcotics hidden inside plastic bottles during a vehicle inspection, officials said.

The discovery was made Oct. 29 at the Camino Real International Bridge when officers referred a 2008 Chevrolet Suburban for secondary inspection.

A closer search revealed five plastic bottles containing 88.8 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $816,556, CBP said in a statement.

"This significant seizure was possible because of the continued vigilance and alertness our CBP officers put forth on a daily basis," Port Director Pete Beattie of the Eagle Pass Port of Entry said.

CBP officers seized the narcotics, and Homeland Security Investigations special agents opened a federal inquiry.

On social media, the agency struck a lighter note, posting photos of the evidence with the caption:

"When there’s something strange, in a vehicle, who you gonna call? Meth Busters!"

The pun-filled post quickly drew attention online, but officials emphasized the serious stakes behind the operation, calling the seizure part of an intensified effort to block synthetic drugs at South Texas ports of entry.

Liquid-form meth shipments have become increasingly common along the border, according to CBP data. The agency has reported several similar interdictions in recent months, including seizures at Laredo, Brownsville and Pharr involving narcotics concealed in vehicle compartments and household containers.

CBP said it will continue heightened inspections along the Eagle Pass corridor, where officers process thousands of commercial and passenger vehicles daily.

The agency urged the public to remain alert for smuggling activity and to report suspicious behavior through the CBP Tip Line or by contacting local authorities.



CBP did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for additional comment.