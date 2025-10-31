Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Border security

'Meth Busters': CBP officers in Eagle Pass halt massive drug shipment bound for United States

CBP officers discovered 90 pounds of liquid methamphetamine hidden in plastic bottles at Eagle Pass bridge

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Eagle Pass, Texas, intercepted nearly 90 pounds of liquid methamphetamine this week, uncovering the narcotics hidden inside plastic bottles during a vehicle inspection, officials said.

The discovery was made Oct. 29 at the Camino Real International Bridge when officers referred a 2008 Chevrolet Suburban for secondary inspection. 

A closer search revealed five plastic bottles containing 88.8 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $816,556, CBP said in a statement.

"This significant seizure was possible because of the continued vigilance and alertness our CBP officers put forth on a daily basis," Port Director Pete Beattie of the Eagle Pass Port of Entry said.

CBP officers seized the narcotics, and Homeland Security Investigations special agents opened a federal inquiry.

Confiscated liquid methamphetamine in plastic bottles

90 lbs of liquid methamphetamine was confiscated by CBP officers at Eagle Pass, Texas on Oct. 29. (Customs and Border Protection)

On social media, the agency struck a lighter note, posting photos of the evidence with the caption:

"When there’s something strange, in a vehicle, who you gonna call? Meth Busters!"

The pun-filled post quickly drew attention online, but officials emphasized the serious stakes behind the operation, calling the seizure part of an intensified effort to block synthetic drugs at South Texas ports of entry.

Large barrels filled with chemical substances displayed by law enforcement as evidence of a drug trafficking case.

Federal authorities display barrels containing chemicals used to create synthetic drugs like methamphetamine during a news conference in Pasadena, Texas, on September 3, 2025. (Ronaldo Schemidt/Getty)

Liquid-form meth shipments have become increasingly common along the border, according to CBP data. The agency has reported several similar interdictions in recent months, including seizures at Laredo, Brownsville and Pharr involving narcotics concealed in vehicle compartments and household containers.

Two men were arrested on Monday after law enforcement seized nearly 900 pounds of suspected methamphetamine worth approximately $1.7 million.

Two men were arrested in July after law enforcement seized nearly 900 pounds of suspected methamphetamine worth approximately $1.7 million. (@FBIDDBongino via X)

CBP said it will continue heightened inspections along the Eagle Pass corridor, where officers process thousands of commercial and passenger vehicles daily.

The agency urged the public to remain alert for smuggling activity and to report suspicious behavior through the CBP Tip Line or by contacting local authorities.

CBP did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for additional comment.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.
