Catholic Minnesota diocese to pay $22.5M to sexual assault victims

The Roman Catholic Diocese of St. Cloud in Minnesota announced in a statement Tuesday it will pay $22.5 million to 70 victims of clergy sexual assault and file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In 2013, the Minnesota Child Victims Act opened a three-year window that temporarily lifted previous statute of limitations on allegations of child sexual assault. During the time from 2013-2016, 74 civil claims were made against the Diocese of St. Cloud, which named 41 members of the clergy in 30 different parishes.

“We applaud the strength and courage of all of the sexual abuse survivors who have come forward and shared their truths,” said attorney Mike Finnegan in a statement Tuesday. “They stood up, spoke out, and reclaimed some of their power.”

The diocese also agreed to release the names of the clergymen that had credible claims of sexual abuse.

“I am thankful for the commitment of everyone involved in reaching the understanding we are announcing today,” St. Cloud diocese Bishop Donald Kettler said in a press release Tuesday. “I am particularly grateful to the survivors of abuse for their courage in coming forward and sharing their experiences, and I again apologize on behalf of the Church for the harm they suffered."

The St. Cloud diocese includes 16 counties throughout central Minnesota.

The diocese has also said that any member of the church, or anyone working or interacting with minors, will be required to meet “safe environment requirements,” which includes training and background checks.

“I remain committed to assist in the healing of all those who have been hurt, and I hope this is another step in that direction,” Kettler said.

“Reaching an agreement on a framework for resolution prior to filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy significantly reduces administrative fees in the bankruptcy and preserves a larger estate to fund the trust for survivors.”