Cash App founder Bob Lee died with drugs and alcohol in system after San Francisco stabbing

Tech entrepreneur Nima Momeni is accused of fatally stabbing Cash App founder in a dispute over his sister

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
San Francisco officials announce arrest in Bob Lee murder Video

San Francisco officials announce arrest in Bob Lee murder

San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Police Chief Bill Scott, and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announce Nima Momeni's arrest in the stabbing of tech titan Bob Lee. (KTVU)

Cash App founder Bob Lee had cocaine, ketamine and alcohol in his system when he died in a San Francisco hospital with three stab wounds in early April, according to the city medical examiner.

His suspected killer, a Bay Area entrepreneur named Nima Momeni, 38, was due in court for his arraignment Tuesday afternoon after it had been postponed twice.

A witness told police that Momeni and Lee, 43, had gotten into an argument earlier in the evening, with the suspected killer confronting the tech mogul for allegedly using drugs with his sister. 

Lee, after the late night argument, was stabbed through the heart and was seen stumbling down Main Street in San Francisco's Rincon Hill neighborhood, where he begged passersby for help and called 911 himself.

CASH APP'S BOB LEE VISITED SUSPECT'S SISTER HOURS BEFORE MURDER. ARGUED WITH ALLEGED KILLER, COURT DOCS REVEAL

Split image of Bob Lee and suspected killer Nima Momeni, who is wearing orange jail clothes

On the right, Nima Momeni stands up to exit the courtroom after an appearance at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Momeni has been charged with murder in the death of tech entrepreneur Bob Lee, left. (Bob Lee/Facebook, AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

He died in the hospital, where doctors performed an emergency thoracotomy, a cut through the rib cage, in an attempt to treat his wounds, according to NBC Bay Area.

Lee also had the anti-allergy drug levocetirizine in his system, the New York Post reported. According to the Mayo Clinic, that drug can have bad reactions with alcohol and ketamine.

Lee met with his suspected killer's sister, Khazar Momeni, hours before his death, according to court documents, which allege that investigators pieced together the crime with help from surveillance video from her apartment building and nearby.

Khazar Momeni inset Bob Lee

The sister of Bob Lee murder suspect Nima Momeni, Khazar Momeni, right, and her husband, Dr. Dino Elyassnia, own a condo in the luxury San Francisco building where local reports say police served a search warrant in connection with the murder investigation. (Bob Lee/Instagram, Dr. Dino Elyassnia/Instagram)

Khazar Momeni, who is married to a plastic surgeon, in a text exchange described by prosecutors in court filings, told the tech titan that he "handled himself with class" after her brother allegedly "came wayyyyyy down hard" on him.

SAN FRANCISCO MURDER VICTIM BOB LEE TO BE BURIED IN ST. LOUIS; CASH APP FOUNDER'S SUSPECTED KILLER ARRESTED

The court filings unveiled earlier this month also reveal that police recovered the suspected murder weapon, a bloody 4-inch kitchen knife discarded near the crime scene.

Additionally, they said they found surveillance video showing Lee and Nima Momeni leaving the sister's apartment, getting into a car and driving to a location near where Lee was later found with three stab wounds.

Nima Momeni hugs his attorney in courtroom

Nima Momeni, right, hugs his attorney, Paula Canny, before exiting the courtroom after an appearance at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Momeni has been charged with murder in the death of tech entrepreneur Bob Lee. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Police arrested Momeni April 13 at his Emeryville home, across the Bay Bridge from where Lee called 911 begging for help after he was stabbed three times April 4.

Momeni lived and had an office there for his outsourcing firm, Expand-IT, according to police.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports