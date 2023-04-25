Expand / Collapse search
Bob Lee murder suspect Nima Momeni returns to court, again enters no plea in Cash App founder's stabbing death

Nima Momeni is accused of stabbing tech titan Bob Lee in the heart of San Francisco

Michael Ruiz
By Michael Ruiz , Michael Lundin | Fox News
New details come to light in Bob Lee murder case Video

New details come to light in Bob Lee murder case

Fox News' Jeff Paul provides the latest updates in the murder case of Cash App founder Bob Lee.

Nima Momeni, the Bay Area tech entrepreneur accused of fatally stabbing Cash App founder Bob Lee in a late-night dispute in San Francisco earlier this month, made a second appearance in court Tuesday but still has not entered a plea.

Momeni's arraignment had previously been postponed because his attorney, Paula Canny, was out of town at the time of his arrest.

About 20 members of Lee's family were present for the proceedings, which were briefly delayed and then lasted only a few minutes.

Momeni is due back in court on May 2 and is expected to plead not guilty when he is arraigned.

CASH APP'S BOB LEE VISITED SUSPECT'S SISTER HOURS BEFORE MURDER. ARGUED WITH ALLEGED KILLER, COURT DOCS REVEAL

Nima Momeni stands up to exit the courtroom

Nima Momeni stands up to exit the courtroom after an appearance at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Momeni has been charged with murder in the death of tech entrepreneur Bob Lee.  (Associated Press)

He wore an orange jail sweatshirt and pants to court and could only be seen from behind. He had low-cut hair with a bald spot at the top of his head, and it was unclear whether he was wearing shackles. 

The only words he spoke in court Tuesday were to reply, "Yes, your honor," when the judge asked if he was OK with the continuance. He is being held without bail until then.

Momeni has been on suicide watch in a San Francisco jail, according to Canny, who said that is standard procedure for suspects in high-profile cases.

Momeni Lee split

Nima Momeni, left, is jailed in San Francisco on a murder charge in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee. San Francisco Police say the two knew each other. (Nima Momeni/LinkedIn, Bob Lee/Facebook)

He did not enter a plea at his first appearance, wearing an orange jail sweatshirt and pants, a black coronavirus mask and shackles around his ankles.

He said little, only speaking in response to a question from the judge, saying, "Yes, your honor."

Bob Lee poses with his children

Cash App founder and tech exec Bob Lee, 43, was a father of two. He had recently moved from San Francisco to Miami due to a concern in public safety issues. (Bob Lee/Facebook )

Lee met with his suspected killer's sister, Khazar Momeni, hours before his death, according to court documents, which allege that investigators pieced together the crime in part by reviewing text messages exchanged between Lee and Khazar Momeni.

BOB LEE MURDER SUSPECT NIMA MOMENI ON SUICIDE WATCH IN SAN FRANCISCO JAIL

Khazar Momeni, in a text exchange described by prosecutors in court filings, told the tech titan that he "handled himself with class" after her brother allegedly "came wayyyyyy down hard" on him.

A witness told police Nima Momeni was grilling Lee in his hotel room about "whether his sister was doing drugs or anything inappropriate."

Elyassnias outside court CC

Khazar Momeni, sister of the man accused of stabbing Cash App founder Bob Lee, outside her brother's court appearance with husband Dr. Dino Elyassnia. (Claudia Cowan/Fox News)

SAN FRANCISCO MURDER VICTIM BOB LEE TO BE BURIED IN ST. LOUIS; CASH APP FOUNDER'S SUSPECTED KILLER ARRESTED

The court filings unveiled earlier this month also reveal that police recovered the suspected murder weapon, a bloody 4-inch kitchen knife discarded near the crime scene.

Khazar Momeni in a portrait

Khazar Momeni, the sister of stabbing suspect Nima Momeni, reportedly exchanged text messages with victim Bob Lee, according to court documents. (Vincent Gotti Photography)

And they said they found surveillance video showing Lee and Nima Momeni leaving the sister's apartment, getting into a car and driving to a location near where Lee was later found with three stab wounds.

Police arrested Momeni April 13 at his Emeryville home, across the Bay Bridge from where Lee called 911 begging for help after he was stabbed three times April 4.

Nima Momeni, right, hugs his attorney, Paula Canny

Nima Momeni, right, hugs his attorney, Paula Canny, before exiting the courtroom after an appearance at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Momeni has been charged with murder in the death of tech entrepreneur Bob Lee.  (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

One of the wounds went through his heart, according to court documents.

Lee was seen on surveillance video staggering down the block, apparently asking for help from a passing driver and knocking on the door outside a luxury apartment building.

38 Bryant Street, where Cash App founder Bob Lee was murdered

Exterior view of Portside Apartments in San Francisco April 7, 2023. (John Chapple for Fox News Digital )

Momeni lived and had an office there for his outsourcing firm, Expand-IT, according to police.

A former employee told Fox News Digital Momeni was "the cool guy at times" but could also be "wild and erratic."

