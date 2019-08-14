Car thief Henry Ford arrested in Michigan, officials say

Henry Ford, a notorious car thief wanted for violating his parole, was captured Wednesday morning in southeast Michigan, authorities said.

Ford was arrested in Inkster – about 20 miles west of Detroit – around 8:15 a.m., investigators said. He led marshals on a brief car chase before he was stopped, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Ford had eluded the law since he cut off his ankle tether and mailed it to the state corrections department in June, the U.S. Marshals Service said

The 49-year-old has a long rap sheet filled with assault and larceny convictions, including stealing GPS units from cars, Detroit’s Fox 2 reported.

“Basically, this guy’s whole life – he’s a thief. He steals from vehicles, he steals vehicles, he steals tires off vehicles, anything to do with vehicles – go figure – Henry Ford is then robbing them,” U.S. Marshal Aaron Garcia told the station in June.

Marshals said Ford is likely to be charged with other crimes. He had a warrant out for his arrest in the nearby city of Livonia for stealing tires off... a Ford.