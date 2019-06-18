Henry Ford wanted for car crimes in Michigan

U.S. Marshalls in Michigan are on the lookout for a car thief named Henry Ford.

He's not related to the automaker’s founder, but Henry James Ford's most recent alleged crime was stealing the tires off of a Ford Ecosport SUV in Livonia, with evidence of the act found in his F-150 pickup.

Ford has a long rap sheet filled with assault and larceny convictions, including stealing GPS units from cars, and jumped parole last August by cutting off his ankle bracelet and mailing it to the department of corrections with a note, WXYZ reported.

"Basically this guy's whole life — he's a thief. He steals from vehicles, he steals vehicles, he steals tires off vehicles, anything to do with vehicles -- go figure -- Henry Ford is then robbing them," U.S. Marshal Aaron Garcia told the station.

Ford, 49, is described as a 5-foot 11-inch tall, 225-pound black male with identifying tattoos who has operated under several aliases. Garcia says it is believed he is still in the Livonia area and is listed as an absconder from parole.