Police: Alleged Tesla thief caught after car ran out of power

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Here’s one more thing car thieves have to add to their checklist.

An Arizona woman was arrested on Sunday when the Tesla Model S she allegedly stole ran out of power.

The Payson Roundup reported that Kathy Sain grabbed it from a shopping center parking lot where there is a Tesla supercharger, however it is not clear if the car was plugged in at the time of the crime.

The car was stolen from outside of a Subway restaurant where a Tesla Supercharger is located.

Police said that they first tried to stop the car with a spike strip, but that it just kept going until the battery drained on a nearby highway. Upon approaching the stalled car, officers needed to break a window to remove the suspect from the vehicle.

Sain was charged with several crimes, including theft, aggravated driving under the influence and two counts of failure to appear for prior arrest warrants.

The Model S has a range of up to 370 miles per charge and its location can be tracked by the owner. Police have not yet responded to a request for more information about the incident.

