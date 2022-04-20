Capitol Police give all clear after issuing evacuation order amid 'probable threat' of 'aircraft intrusion'
United States Capitol Police said there is 'no threat'
The United States Capitol Police said there is "no threat at the Capitol" following an evacuation order stating that it was tracking "an aircraft that poses a probable threat to the Capitol Complex."
MAN WHO PARKED WEAPONS NEAR CAPITOL ON 1/6 GETS PRISON
"The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening. There is no threat at the Capitol. More details to come," the Capitol Police said in a tweet.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.