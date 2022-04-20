Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Capitol Police give all clear after issuing evacuation order amid 'probable threat' of 'aircraft intrusion'

United States Capitol Police said there is 'no threat'

Adam Sabes
The United States Capitol Police said there is "no threat at the Capitol" following an evacuation order stating that it was tracking "an aircraft that poses a probable threat to the Capitol Complex."

MAN WHO PARKED WEAPONS NEAR CAPITOL ON 1/6 GETS PRISON

"The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening. There is no threat at the Capitol. More details to come," the Capitol Police said in a tweet.

US Capitol

US Capitol (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

