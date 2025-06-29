Capitol Police arrest man who disrupted Senate debate on Trump's 'big, beautiful bill': 'You people are awful'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man was arrested by Capitol Police on Sunday after interrupting the Senate debate on President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill," shouting from the Senate Galleries that the lawmakers are "horrible."

Allen D. Rogers, of Florida, was arrested for unlawful conduct after he refused to obey officers' orders to stop the disruption, according to police.

"At approximately 7:00 p.m., our officers arrested a man who started being disruptive in the Senate Galleries," police said in a statement.

The interruption happened between speeches by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on the Republican-backed spending bill.

Rogers was heard shouting criticisms at lawmakers from the galleries, including "you people are awful" and "you're horrible," although most of what he said was intelligible. His remarks appeared to be targeting Republican lawmakers.

Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., was the presiding officer at the time of the disruption.

McCormick was seen looking up and to his left into the gallery and repeatedly saying "the Sergeant at Arms will restore order in the gallery" while Rogers was shouting attacks at lawmakers.

Fox News has reached out to Capitol Police for additional information on this incident.