Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Rep. Steube slams Senate parliamentarian for gutting Trump's legislative agenda

Rep. Greg Steube calls for firing of Senate parliamentarian who struck down key conservative provisions

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
One unelected person shouldn't decide what stays in the 'big, beautiful bill,' Florida congressman says Video

One unelected person shouldn't decide what stays in the 'big, beautiful bill,' Florida congressman says

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., weighs in on changes to President Donald Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' on 'Fox Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An unelected Senate parliamentarian should not be deciding what stays and what doesn't in the so-called "Big, Beautiful Bill," Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Fox News Channel in an interview that earned President Trump's approval.

Conservatives were furious on Thursday morning after learning Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough ruled several key reforms and tweaks to Medicaid in the Senate GOP’s version of President Trump’s bill did not pass muster with Senate Rules. One senator, Roger Marshall, of Kansas, called for MacDonough to be replaced.

Steube was a guest on FOX Report on Sunday morning, when host Jon Scott asked him where he stood on whether the parliamentarian should have been overruled or even fired. He agreed with Marshall.

GOP SENATOR CALLS FOR PARLIAMENTARIAN'S FIRING AFTER SERVING MEDICAID BLOW TO TRUMP'S 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL'

Rep. Greg Steube

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., makes his way to a House Republican Conference meeting with President Donald Trump on the budget reconciliation bill in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"Yeah, I had called for her to be fired," Steube said. "I don’t think that one person who’s unelected, who got appointed over a decade ago, should be the one deciding what stays in and what doesn’t."

Lawmakers across the U.S. were elected by their constituents to make those decisions; not the parliamentarians, he said.

At the moment, Republicans hold majorities in the House and the Senate. MacDonough was appointed by the late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who was a Democrat.

FURY ERUPTS AS UNELECTED SENATE 'SCOREKEEPER' BLOCKS TRUMP'S AGENDA

John Thune

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., is seen after the Senate luncheons in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Steube questioned why current Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., would not replace MacDonough with a Republican appointee.

"We’ve certainly called for that," Steube said. "Thune has said he’s not going to do that, so they’re going to move forward."

Scott noted that MacDonough has said she is supposed to be call balls and strikes, not make political decisions. When Scott asked Steube if he thought MacDonough was working for the Democrats, the lawmaker noted she was appointed by one.

SEVERAL PROVISIONS FAIL TO PASS MUSTER WITH SENATE RULES IN 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL'

The Big Beautiful Bill text being taken to the Floor

The Big Beautiful Bill text being taken to the Floor for the Senate Clerks to read on Saturday. The bill text is around 940 pages.  (Dan Scully/Fox News)

"What House lawmakers that have been elected by the people passed by a majority of the House of Representatives and sent over to the Senate are now getting struck by one person who was appointed by Harry Reid," Steube said. "I certainly don't think that's what the American people voted for.

Trump later posted about Steube’s interview on Truth Social.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Great Congressman Greg Steube is 100% correct," the president wrote. "An unelected Senate Staffer (Parliamentarian), should not be allowed to hurt the Republicans Bill. Wants many fantastic things out. NO!"

Fox News Digital’s Alex Miller contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

More from Politics