Washington DC
Published

Capitol Christmas Tree arrives in Washington, DC after 13-day trip from North Carolina

The Capitol Christmas Tree's lighting ceremony will take place Nov. 30

By Elizabeth Pritchett | Fox News
The origin and history of the Christmas tree Video

The origin and history of the Christmas tree

Fox Nation host Abby Hornacek takes a closer look at the origins and tradition of Christmas trees.

Christmas kicked off in Washington, D.C. Friday morning as the 2022 Capitol Christmas Tree arrived at the U.S. Capitol.

‘Ruby,' the name of this year's tree, is a 78-foot tall Red Spruce from North Carolina, and it was harvested in the Pigsah National Forest.

The tree and its traveling crew left North Carolina for the Capitol during the first week of November. Live tracking of the tree's journey began Nov. 5 and ended with the final stop on Nov. 18.

Ruby the Red Spruce made 16 stops along the way and at each one fans could sign a banner, participate in arts and crafts, and learn more about America's national forests.

  • Workers moving the 2022 Capitol Christmas Tree
    Image 1 of 4

    With the Capitol Dome in the background, workers prepare to lift the Capitol Hill Christmas Tree from a flatbed truck as it arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

  • Capitol Christmas Tree being lifted from the truck
    Image 2 of 4

    With the Capitol Dome in the background, the Capitol Hill Christmas Tree is lifted from a flatbed truck as it arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

  • 2022 Capitol Christmas Tree arrives
    Image 3 of 4

    Workers direct the Capitol Hill Christmas Tree being lifted by a crane to its spot on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

  • 2022 Capitol Christmas Tree being unloaded
    Image 4 of 4

    Workers direct the Capitol Hill Christmas Tree being lifted by a crane to its spot on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

The tree was delivered to its normal spot on the Capitol's West Lawn at 6 a.m. Friday. Crews spent most of the morning getting the tree off the truck and into its upright position on Capitol Hill. 

The official lighting ceremony will take place on Nov. 30. 

According to the tree's Twitter page, Ruby will be lit by Catcuce Micco Tiger (Coche), a fourth grader from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in Cherokee, N.C.