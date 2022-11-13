Iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in NYC: 'It's a special tree'

As of Saturday, the holiday season is officially underway in New York City after the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrived in the Big Apple Saturday after a 200-mile trek.

Despite light rain on Saturday, approximately 100 people watched the 82-foot Norway spruce be hoisted into place in Rockefeller Plaza Saturday afternoon.

The tree is approximately 90 years old and came from Queensbury, NY.

Its lighting ceremony is scheduled to take place on Nov. 30.

Neil Lebowitz, whose family donated this year's tree, told the New York Post the tree was given "with the expectation that everybody would enjoy it."

"For me, it was just a nice tree," Lebowitz said. "Now it’s a special tree. Everybody around the world can enjoy it."

The tree's lower branches reportedly extend 50 feet in diameter.

When fully decorated, the tree will be covered with 50,000 multicolored lights and topped with a Swarovski star covered in three million crystals.

After Christmas, the tree will be milled into lumber for donation to Habitat for Humanity, according to the Associated Press.