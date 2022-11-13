Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

Iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in NYC: 'It's a special tree'

The Rockefeller Christmas tree will be decorated with 50,000 multicolored lights and topped with a Swarovski star covered in three million crystals

Elizabeth Pritchett
By Elizabeth Pritchett | Fox News
As of Saturday, the holiday season is officially underway in New York City after the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrived in the Big Apple Saturday after a 200-mile trek.

Despite light rain on Saturday, approximately 100 people watched the 82-foot Norway spruce be hoisted into place in Rockefeller Plaza Saturday afternoon.

The tree is approximately 90 years old and came from Queensbury, NY.

Its lighting ceremony is scheduled to take place on Nov. 30.

ROCKEFELLER CENTER CHRISTMAS TREE: 8 LITTLE-KNOWN FACTS ABOUT THE FAMOUS FIR

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was lifted into place after arriving in the plaza in New York City on Saturday (Nov. 12).

Neil Lebowitz, whose family donated this year's tree, told the New York Post the tree was given "with the expectation that everybody would enjoy it."

"For me, it was just a nice tree," Lebowitz said. "Now it’s a special tree. Everybody around the world can enjoy it."

TWITTER USERS TROLL ROCKEFELLER CENTER CHRISTMAS TREE, LIKEN IT TO 'CHARLIE BROWN'

The tree's lower branches reportedly extend 50 feet in diameter. 

When fully decorated, the tree will be covered with 50,000 multicolored lights and topped with a Swarovski star covered in three million crystals.

The New York City Christmas tree lights shine on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2021, in Rockefeller Center, New York City.

The New York City Christmas tree lights shine on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2021, in Rockefeller Center, New York City. (Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

After Christmas, the tree will be milled into lumber for donation to Habitat for Humanity, according to the Associated Press.