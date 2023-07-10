Capital Police officer charged with possession of child porn

A U.S. Capitol Police Department (USCP) officer was arrested and charged with child pornography possession on Monday morning, authorities said.

Owings resident Jared Michael Lemon, 42, was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography. Maryland State Police officials arrested him without incident at his residence at around 5 a.m. on Monday morning.

The months-long investigation began when authorities received a tip about Lemon's online activity.

"The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force also received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an online user, later identified as Lemon, had uploaded suspected child pornography," Maryland State Police explained in a statement.

Authorities then discovered that the suspect was working as a police officer. He has worked for the USCP since 2005.

State police executed a warrant at Lemon's residence in December 2022 and analyzed his electronic devices. The USCP was aware of the allegations at the time and reassigned him accordingly.

"The USCP learned about the investigation in December of 2022 and immediately revoked the officer’s police powers and, while MSP was investigating the allegations, reassigned him to administrative duties where he would not interact with the public," the USCP said in a statement. "Lemon will be suspended pending the outcome of the criminal case."

Lemon was transported to Calvert County Detention Center, where he is currently held without bond.

Maryland State Police is actively investigating the case.