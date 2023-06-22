Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Georgia girl endured 'unimaginable' horror after stranger traded her for drugs: prosecutors

The girl had run away from home in 2020 when a stranger, who offered her a ride in his car, sold her for drugs

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
WARNING: GRAPHIC

A Georgia man trafficked and assaulted a 13-year-old girl for months after another man kidnapped and traded her for drugs, according to prosecutors.

Dale Drzewucki, 46, pleaded guilty earlier this month to trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, rape, statutory rape, enticing a child for indecent purposes, child molestation, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine announced Wednesday.

"No community is immune from the tragedy that is human trafficking. What this victim had to endure at the hands of this defendant is unimaginable," Racine said in a statement. "We hope that this conviction will help her and her family in the healing process from these horrible acts. We applaud all that were a part of bringing him to justice."

The victim was walking near Six Flags Park after running away from her mother's home in Cobb County when an unnamed individual pulled up next to her in his vehicle, offered her a ride and drove her to his home in Douglas County.

He then contacted Drzewucki and offered him sexual contact with the girl in exchange for drugs

The defendant picked up the girl from the unnamed man's home and drove her to his house, where he kept her for nearly three months, drugged her and subjected her to repeated sexual assault, prosecutors said.

He also threatened the minor victim when she declined to engage in sexual intercourse, according to prosecutors.

In January 2021, the victim was able to escape Drzewucki's home and contact her mother, and she was soon reunited with her family.

Drzewucki was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.