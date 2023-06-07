Expand / Collapse search
Canada
Published

Canadian wildfires pour smoke into US, heavy haze creates Martian-like scene in NYC

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul tells Empire State residents to stay safe and stay indoors

Greg Wehner
Greg Wehner
WATCH LIVE: Wildfire smoke from Canada engulfs New York City skyline Video

WATCH LIVE: Wildfire smoke from Canada engulfs New York City skyline

The FAA issued a ground stop at a major NYC airport Wednesday.

Canadian wildfires are continuing to pour smoke along the East Coast of the United States, including the New York City area, which Wednesday afternoon, appeared red like it was on the planet Mars.

Canadian officials have reached out to other countries to help fight the more than 400 fires across the country that have displaced 20,000 people.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires looms over Manhattans East Side on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Fox News Digital)

The Canadian officials also said this is shaping up to be the nation’s worst wildfire season ever, after being sparked on drier-than-usual ground and accelerating quickly.

In Quebec, more than 100 fires were burning uncontrollably Tuesday.

One of the biggest concerns from the fires is the air quality.

New York City is experiencing its worst air quality in recorded history, per FOX Weather’s analysis of EPA historical data, affecting millions of people.

NYC officials like Mayor Eric Adams and health and emergency management officials warned residents to remain indoors as much as possible and limit their time outside. If residents must go outside, officials suggested masking up.

Smoke from the Cameron Bluffs wildfire near Port Alberni, British Columbia, Canada, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Canada is on track to see its worst-ever wildfire season in recorded history if the rate of land burned continues at the same pace. (James MacDonald/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"As haze and smoke from Canadian wildfires continue to spread, much of New York State is expected to experience unhealthy air quality today," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul posted to Twitter. "Please take steps to stay safe. Stay indoors if possible and limit strenuous activities."

The governor also posted an update from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation and issued another Air Quality Health Advisory tomorrow for all of New York, except for the Adirondacks.

The sun rises over a hazy New York City skyline as seen from Jersey City, N.J., Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a dystopian haze, turning the air acrid, the sky yellowish gray and prompting warnings for vulnerable populations to stay inside. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Because of the smoke, the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all planes at New York City’s Laquardia Airport on Wednesday.

Delays are also expected at other area airports.

Many other officials turned to Twitter regarding the fires.

Pedestrians pass the One World Trade Center, center,  amidst a smokey haze from wildfires in Canada, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in New York. Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest on Wednesday, covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze, holding up flights at major airports and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

The mayor of Ottawa. Mark Sutcliffe, said he was very concerned about the conditions and sympathetic to those who have reduced lung capacity and asthma, and might be having difficulty today.

Ottawa Public Health advised citizens to keep an eye on their health symptoms as the Air Quality Health Index continues to degrade.

"If you experience symptoms such as tightness in your chest, wheezing or shortness of breath, seek medical attention," the agency said.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.