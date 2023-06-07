New York, New Jersey schools keep kids indoors as air quality plummets reportedly from Canada wildfires

New York and New Jersey schools are keeping children inside for recess Wednesday, as the air quality has plummeted in the Northeastern United States reportedly due to wildfires in Canada.

In a statement Tuesday night, Mayor Eric Adams announced that at 10 p.m. EST, parts of New York City were reading 218 on the Air Quality Index, indicating "Very Unhealthy" on the Levels of Health Concern, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). He said air quality was "deteriorating across the five boroughs due to smoke coming from wildfires in Canada."

"While all students should still go to school tomorrow, New York City public schools will not offer any outdoor activities on Wednesday. These recommendations may change based on updated air quality conditions that come in, but, in the meantime, we recommend all New Yorkers to take the precautions they see fit to protect their health," the mayor’s statement read Tuesday night.

Some school districts on Long Island and New Jersey were following suit Wednesday.

News 12 reported that at least three Long Island school districts were limiting outdoor recess and activities due to the air quality, including Half Hollow Hills, Huntington and Plainview/Old Bethpage. In New Jersey, school districts impacted included Clifton and West Orange.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection declared Wednesday an air quality action day for Bergen, Passaic, Hudson, Essex and Union counties.

That advisory indicates the air quality is unhealthy, especially for sensitive groups: people with lung and heart conditions, asthma and the elderly. It is recommended that those groups limit strenuous activities and the amount of time active outdoors.

Adams said those with preexisting respiratory problems, like heart or breathing problems, as well as children and older adults may be especially sensitive and should stay indoors at this time. Adams said his administration recommended all New Yorkers limit outdoor activity "to the greatest extent possible."

"Currently, we are taking precautions out of an abundance of caution to protect New Yorkers’ health until we are able to get a better sense of future air quality reports," he said Tuesday. "At this point, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for all five boroughs. While conditions are anticipated to temporarily improve later tonight through tomorrow morning, they are expected to deteriorate further tomorrow afternoon and evening."

"Smoke from wildfires in Canada began to impact New York City’s air quality today, and conditions this evening have worsened with additional smoke and haze moving into the region," Adams said Tuesday night. "Our team is coordinating with the Health Department, Environmental Protection, Emergency Management, the NYPD, the FDNY, the Department of Education, the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, and numerous additional agencies across the city to gather the right information for New Yorkers as quickly as possible."

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning Tuesday for five states – parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan, Washington and Alaska – meaning weather conditions were ripe for the spread of wildfires due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels.

Due to the red flag warning, Bill Donnelly, assistant state fire warden with the New Jersey State Forest Fire Service, said during a virtual press conference on Tuesday that 60 fire engines were on the road in patrol mode and fire towers were staffed and keeping an eye on the forest due to the haze and smoke coming down from Canada. Two helicopters were on standby to assist with observation and command and drop water if needed. Staffing could be upped depending on whether the situation deteriorates, he said.

New Jersey banned all open burning Tuesday, including campfires and intentional agricultural fires for farmers.

In Jackson Township, New Jersey, a wildfire burned about 50 acres Tuesday but was about 70% contained as of Wednesday morning.

"It has been a long season with nine wildfires in a typical year of four to five wildfires," New Jersey Forest Fire Service Chief Greg McLaughlin said.