California
Published

California's Sequoia National Park to restore access to the Giant Forest

Famed CA national park suffered from heavy storms, damaged highways

Associated Press
The public will be able to visit the Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park starting this weekend following repair of storm damage to the Generals Highway.

The famous grove of massive sequoias was closed in early January as damaging storms pounded California.

Public access was scheduled to be restored on Saturday, the National Park Service said.

California's Sequoia National Park will restore access to the Giant Forest starting this weekend. 

California's Sequoia National Park will restore access to the Giant Forest starting this weekend.  (Fox News)

The Giant Forest is at high elevation, and officials advised visitors to expect winter conditions, possibly requiring tire chains, as well as delays.

One section of the highway has been reduced to a single lane and two-lane travel is not expected to be restored before May. Also, a section of the road between Sequoia and neighboring Kings Canyon is closed for the winter season.